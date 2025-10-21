2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers : Malawi's roster against Angola
The Scorchers departed for Angola on October 21st for the second leg of the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
While the team will face Angola this Thursday, October 23rd at the 11 Novembre Stadium in the capital, Luanda, coach Vazelli has selected a squad of 25 players for this crucial encounter.
List of 25 players called up :
Goalkeepers
Mercy Sikelu – Kukoma Ntobwa Ladies Club
Yamekani Kaunga – MDF Lions Club
Irène Sibande – Silver Strikers Women’s Club
Defenders
Chimwemwe Madise – TP Mazembe (DR Congo)
Benedita Mkandawire – FC Bek Kazygurt (Kazakhstan)
Irene Khumalo – Silver Strikers Women’s Club
Rose Alofandika – Kukoma Ntobwa Ladies Club
Maggie Chavola – Ascent Academy
Maureen Kenneth – Ascent Academy
Doreen Dixon – MDF Lions Club
Olivia Fikani – Kukoma Ntobwa Queens Club
Midfielders
Rose Capzieri – Montpellier FC
Vanessa Chikubera – FC Bek Kazygurt (Kazakhstan)
Faith Chiemseemo – Swedish Club BK Hacken
Leticia Chinyamola – Academy Ascent
Tendai Sani – ZESD FC
Lena James – FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Ladies
Fanny Magombo – Kukoma Ntobwa Ladies Club
Sarah Mulembeka – Kukoma Ntobwa Queens Club
Fani Moyo – Mighty Wanderers Queens FC
Attackers
Tabitha Chawinga – Olympique Lyonnais
Sabina Thom – TP Mazembe
Asimini Semwaka – Lions Club MDF
Catherine Cachala – Lions Club MDF
Chisomo Banda – Konkola Blades Queens FC (Zambia)