2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers : Malawi's roster against Angola

Malawi's 23-player squad for Angola has been released.

The Scorchers departed for Angola on October 21st for the second leg of the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

While the team will face Angola this Thursday, October 23rd at the 11 Novembre Stadium in the capital, Luanda, coach Vazelli has selected a squad of 25 players for this crucial encounter.

List of 25 players called up :

Goalkeepers

Mercy Sikelu – Kukoma Ntobwa Ladies Club

Yamekani Kaunga – MDF Lions Club

Irène Sibande – Silver Strikers Women’s Club



Defenders

Chimwemwe Madise – TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Benedita Mkandawire – FC Bek Kazygurt (Kazakhstan)

Irene Khumalo – Silver Strikers Women’s Club

Rose Alofandika – Kukoma Ntobwa Ladies Club

Maggie Chavola – Ascent Academy

Maureen Kenneth – Ascent Academy

Doreen Dixon – MDF Lions Club

Olivia Fikani – Kukoma Ntobwa Queens Club



Midfielders

Rose Capzieri – Montpellier FC

Vanessa Chikubera – FC Bek Kazygurt (Kazakhstan)

Faith Chiemseemo – Swedish Club BK Hacken

Leticia Chinyamola – Academy Ascent

Tendai Sani – ZESD FC

Lena James – FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Ladies

Fanny Magombo – Kukoma Ntobwa Ladies Club

Sarah Mulembeka – Kukoma Ntobwa Queens Club

Fani Moyo – Mighty Wanderers Queens FC



Attackers

Tabitha Chawinga – Olympique Lyonnais

Sabina Thom – TP Mazembe

Asimini Semwaka – Lions Club MDF

Catherine Cachala – Lions Club MDF

Chisomo Banda – Konkola Blades Queens FC (Zambia)