2025-2026 : Kaly Sène, Senegalese top scorer abroad

The Dayli Sport editorial team offers you the list of the 5 best Senegalese players playing abroad

The 2025-2026 season has begun, and Senegalese players are in a good position. Whether in Europe or Africa, after football league matches, they each stand out for their performances. Kaly Sène is a prime example. With 8 goals in 13 matches in all competitions, Kaly Sène is ahead of other scorers.

Fabrice Tamba, who is second in the Macedonian first division at Shkendija, has scored 7 goals in 14 matches.

Top 5 Senegalese Goal Scorers Abroad

Kaly Sène (Lausanne Sport/Middlesbrough) : 13 matches – 8 goals

Fabrice Tamba (Shkendija) : 14 matches – 7 goals

Mbaye Diagne (Amedspor) : 7 matches – 6 goals

Oumar Diouf (RFC Lüttich) : 9 matches – 6 goals

Chérif Ndiaye (Étoile Rouge/Samsunspor) : 10 matches – 5 goals