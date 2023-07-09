1960 Ballon d'Or winner dies

According to AS, the famous Spanish footballer Luis Suárez Miramontes has passed away at the age of 88.

The former athlete passed away today, July 9. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Miramontes played for Deportivo, España Industrial, Barcelona, Inter, and Sampdoria during his football career. He achieved his greatest successes at Inter. With the Italian club, he became a three-time Italian champion (1963, 1965, 1966), won the European Cup twice (1964, 1965), and became the champion of the Intercontinental Cup twice (1964, 1965). With Barcelona, he won the Spanish championship twice (1959, 1960), the Copa del Rey twice (1957, 1959), and also won the Fairs Cup, the predecessor to the UEFA Cup, twice (1958, 1960).

In 1960, Miramontes won the Ballon d'Or. A year later, he was awarded the Silver Ball. In 1964, he again received the Silver Ball, followed by the Bronze Ball the following year.

Miramontes represented the Spanish national team from 1957 to 1972. He was part of the Spanish team that won the European Championship in 1964.