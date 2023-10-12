RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news 100 thousand euros per night: a beautiful football player received an indecent proposal (photo)

100 thousand euros per night: a beautiful football player received an indecent proposal (photo)

Football news Today, 06:56
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
100 thousand euros per night: a beautiful football player received an indecent proposal (photo) 100 thousand euros per night: a beautiful football player received an indecent proposal (photo)

Footballer of the English “Aston Villa” and the Swiss national team Alisha Lehmann recalled the story of how she was offered over 100 thousand euros for one night together.

In an interview with German performer Shirin David on her YouTube channel, the athlete admitted that a world-famous personality wanted to offer money.

Alisha Lehmann added that the incident occurred while she was in America. The girl did not mention the name of this person.

“I received a message on my phone, which I did not respond to, but then the same person sent a message to the security guard who accompanied me. The message said: "I will pay Alisha 100 thousand Swiss francs (more than 104 thousand euros) to spend the night with her."

But my answer was simply - never! And only 100 thousand? — said Lehmann.

Alisha Lehmann also played for Everton, West Ham and Young Boys during her career.

The girl is very popular. Over 16 million fans follow her Instagram page.

Related teams and leagues
Aston Villa Women Women's FA Cup England
Popular news
The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has taken charge of a team in Qatar Football news Today, 09:46 The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has taken charge of a team in Qatar
Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree Football news Yesterday, 14:32 Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree
Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches Football news Yesterday, 14:00 Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches
Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension Football news Yesterday, 13:31 Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension
The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs Football news Yesterday, 10:24 The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs
Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham Football news Yesterday, 07:05 Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:00 Lopetegui announced his desire to lead Napoli Football news Today, 06:56 100 thousand euros per night: a beautiful football player received an indecent proposal (photo) Football news Today, 06:00 Verratti named the reason for leaving PSG Football news Today, 05:17 Manchester City prepare important statement on Guardiola's future Football news Today, 04:16 Modric names a player with a great future at Real Madrid Football news Today, 03:33 Morata could leave Atlético last summer. Simeone influenced his decision Football news Today, 03:24 Real Madrid have agreed on a new contract with one of the leaders Football news Today, 01:17 Barcelona is ready to spend heavily on the Spanish national team player Football news Today, 01:10 UEFA criticized Italy. The country must host Euro 2032 Football news Today, 01:05 Manchester United have found attack reinforcements in Germany
Sport Predictions
Football Today Latvia vs Armenia prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Sweden vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Cyprus vs Norway prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Faroe islands vs Poland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Croatia vs Türkiye prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Belarus vs Romania prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today UC Dublin vs Bohemians prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Andorra vs. Kosovo prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Albania vs. Czech Republic prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today England U21 vs Serbia U21 prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023