100 thousand euros per night: a beautiful football player received an indecent proposal (photo)

Footballer of the English “Aston Villa” and the Swiss national team Alisha Lehmann recalled the story of how she was offered over 100 thousand euros for one night together.

In an interview with German performer Shirin David on her YouTube channel, the athlete admitted that a world-famous personality wanted to offer money.

Alisha Lehmann added that the incident occurred while she was in America. The girl did not mention the name of this person.

“I received a message on my phone, which I did not respond to, but then the same person sent a message to the security guard who accompanied me. The message said: "I will pay Alisha 100 thousand Swiss francs (more than 104 thousand euros) to spend the night with her."

But my answer was simply - never! And only 100 thousand? — said Lehmann.

Alisha Lehmann also played for Everton, West Ham and Young Boys during her career.

The girl is very popular. Over 16 million fans follow her Instagram page.