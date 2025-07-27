100 million won't help: Arsenal have no intention of letting Saliba go to Real Madrid

London's Arsenal have no plans to part ways with centre-back William Saliba, despite interest from Real Madrid and a potential offer exceeding €100 million. This was reported by Spanish newspaper AS.

The 24-year-old Frenchman caught the attention of the Spanish giants back in the previous season. Since then, rumors of a possible transfer have persisted, but the Gunners have taken a firm stance.

Saliba is a pivotal figure in Arsenal's back line, and the club is not considering his transfer even for a record fee. The club is convinced he is a crucial part of Mikel Arteta's project and is not for sale.

To recap, Saliba made 35 Premier League appearances last season and scored twice. The player himself has repeatedly expressed his commitment to Arsenal and his desire to continue his career in London.