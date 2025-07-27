David Alaba no longer needed at Real? The player wants to see out his contract

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid no longer sees David Alaba as part of the Blancos' squad.

Details: The publication reports that Real Madrid offered the 33-year-old defender a contract termination with a partial payout. The Austrian rejected the proposal and intends to leave the club in the summer of 2026.

With Xabi Alonso's arrival and Alaba's inconsistent performances, his position at Real Madrid has become uncertain, and he is not part of the new coach's plans. There are also concerns about the player's recurring injuries.

During his four years with the team, David Alaba made 116 appearances, scored five goals, and provided nine assists. Throughout his time in Madrid, he never managed to establish himself as a key figure on the pitch.



