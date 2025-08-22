0 tweets from Fabrizio: Sunderland introduce their new signing with a touch of humor

The Black Cats have officially unveiled their latest addition.

Details: Today, the English club Sunderland’s press office announced the signing of 26-year-old right-back Mads Roerslev from Brentford.

In their announcement, Sunderland highlighted the player's general attributes, but jokingly lamented that the famous insider Fabrizio Romano hadn't mentioned the transfer at all. Romano, renowned for covering nearly every transfer on his X (formerly Twitter) page, for some reason decided not to mention Roerslev’s move to Sunderland.

The 26-year-old Roerslev is a product of FC Copenhagen’s academy, having moved to Brentford in 2019 for a modest €60,000 by European standards. Last season, he was loaned to German side Wolfsburg, where he played just seven matches before returning to Brentford.

It is reported that Roerslev has signed a contract with Sunderland until 2029, with the transfer fee to be disclosed later.

