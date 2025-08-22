RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news 0 tweets from Fabrizio: Sunderland introduce their new signing with a touch of humor

0 tweets from Fabrizio: Sunderland introduce their new signing with a touch of humor

The club certainly doesn't lack a sense of humor.
Football news Today, 03:19
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Sunderland have introduced Mads Roerslev https://x.com/SouthamptonFC

The Black Cats have officially unveiled their latest addition.

Details: Today, the English club Sunderland’s press office announced the signing of 26-year-old right-back Mads Roerslev from Brentford.

In their announcement, Sunderland highlighted the player's general attributes, but jokingly lamented that the famous insider Fabrizio Romano hadn't mentioned the transfer at all. Romano, renowned for covering nearly every transfer on his X (formerly Twitter) page, for some reason decided not to mention Roerslev’s move to Sunderland.

The 26-year-old Roerslev is a product of FC Copenhagen’s academy, having moved to Brentford in 2019 for a modest €60,000 by European standards. Last season, he was loaned to German side Wolfsburg, where he played just seven matches before returning to Brentford.

It is reported that Roerslev has signed a contract with Sunderland until 2029, with the transfer fee to be disclosed later.

Reminder: Official: Nordi Mukiele is a Sunderland player!

Related teams and leagues
Sunderland Sunderland Schedule Sunderland News Sunderland Transfers
Brentford Brentford Schedule Brentford News Brentford Transfers
Related Team News
Iconic window. Six Premier League clubs set new transfer record for most expensive signing Football news Yesterday, 07:45 Iconic window. Six Premier League clubs set new transfer record for most expensive signing
Yoane Wissa, Brentford footballer Football news 19 aug 2025, 10:50 Yoane Wissa deletes all club photos from social media after Brentford refuse to sell him to Newcastle
Only Isak and Salah are ahead. Chris Wood scores record goal for Nottingham Football news 17 aug 2025, 10:57 Only Salah ahead. Chris Wood scores record goal for Nottingham
Transfer news 17 aug 2025, 08:25 Official: Nordi Mukiele is a Sunderland player!
Transfer news 16 aug 2025, 03:47 From PSG to Sunderland. Will Nordi Mukiele leave the Parisian club?
Nordy Mukiele in the PSG squad against Monaco Football news 15 aug 2025, 08:32 Sunderland closing in on Nordi Mukiele transfer from PSG
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores