ZED vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 19 October 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
ZED FC vs Petrojet prediction Photo: x.com/zedfc_egypt/ Author unknownn
ZED FC ZED FC
Premier League Egypt (Round 11) 19 oct 2025, 10:00
- : -
Egypt,
Petrojet Petrojet
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
As part of the 11th round of the Egyptian Premier League, ZED will face Petrojet. The match is set to take place in Cairo on Sunday, October 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. My bet for this game is on low scoring.

Match preview

ZED has shown a solid start to the Egyptian Premier League season. The team has collected 12 points from 10 matches, keeping them in mid-table and gradually building confidence.

ZED's main strength lies in their attacking line: the players make good use of quick passes, wing play, and set pieces, constantly creating chances near their opponents' goal. In recent matches, the team has displayed good momentum and ball control, but they still lack consistency in the final third.

Defensively, ZED is generally reliable, though not always perfectly organized. The team concedes less than a goal per match on average, which is a pretty solid result overall.

Their tactical flexibility is another asset. ZED can adapt their style depending on the opponent: they are capable of playing more cautiously, focusing on defense and quick counter-attacks, or going on the offensive, putting pressure on their rivals' back line. This versatility has already brought them several important victories this season, especially at home.

Petrojet is going through a tough campaign, but they can boast of stable results. Last season, the team finished in eighth place, a significant achievement considering their status as Premier League newcomers.

At the halfway point of the season's first half, Petrojet are holding steady in mid-table and are making ambitious plans. Their main target is to finish in the top 7 by the end of the regular season, but achieving this won't be easy given the level of competition.

Despite some strong performances, their attack has struggled — Petrojet average less than a goal per game. This could be decisive in their quest for a place in the league's upper echelon.

Nevertheless, Petrojet are capable of springing surprises in individual matches. The team shows plenty of character and strives to get the most even in tough situations, especially on the road, where they are among the top performers by points earned.

Match facts

  • ZED have lost two consecutive matches by the same 0-1 scoreline.
  • The last five ZED matches have all ended 1-0.
  • Petrojet have lost just one of their last ten matches.
  • Petrojet are unbeaten in their last six away fixtures.
  • ZED average 0.6 goals per game at home; Petrojet average 1.1 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

  • ZED: Lotfi, Castello, Tarek, Rabia, Gamal, Saber, Messi, Abdelrahman, El-Saghiri, Saad, Hussein.
  • Petrojet: Salah, Mohamed, Bahbah, Reyad, Kenawy, Hamed, Okasha, El-Gamal, Sonko, Ba, El-Badri.

H2H

  • The teams have faced each other five times, with four matches ending in a draw.
  • ZED have never lost to Petrojet.

Prediction

Despite some recent issues, ZED are considered the favorites for this match by the bookmakers. Petrojet, meanwhile, have been impressive on the road and will be fully capable of getting a result in the upcoming game. One thing is clear — don't expect a goal fest here. My pick: under 2.5 total goals.

