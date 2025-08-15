RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions Zamalek vs Arab Contractors prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 16, 2025

Zamalek vs Arab Contractors prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 16, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Zamalek SC vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Zamalek SC
16 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
Egypt,
Al Mokawloon Al Arab
On Saturday at the Cairo International Stadium, the local side Zamalek will host Arab Contractors in the second round of the Egyptian Premier League. The hosts opened their campaign with a confident win and are determined to extend their unbeaten home streak against the "Miners," while the visitors will look to snatch their first points of the season after a disappointing start. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash.

Match preview

The White Knights have kicked off their season in trademark fashion—victorious and nearly flawless. Their 2-0 away win over Ceramica Cleopatra continued their stable spring form, and a 17-match home unbeaten run against Arab Contractors in the league speaks for itself.

The team confidently controls possession (54%) and boasts an impressive passing accuracy (83%), allowing them to dictate the tempo with authority. Zamalek’s attack currently looks cohesive: 10 goals scored in their last six matches and only five conceded—a testament to both offensive and defensive maturity.

The visitors began their campaign with a 0-2 home defeat to ZED, clearly not the start their coaching staff had envisioned. However, the end of last season and their performance in the second division showed that the "Miners" can be a tricky opponent, especially away from home—two wins and a draw in their last three away fixtures.

Yet, the visitors’ defense remains a concern in the Premier League: they’re conceding an average of two goals per match—a strong argument in favor of the favorites. The loss of key attacking players and a lack of creativity (just 14 shots in six matches) force Arab Contractors to play cautiously, hoping to strike on the counter or capitalize on set pieces.

Probable lineups

  • Zamalek: Mohamed Sobhi, Ossama Gaber, Mahmoud El Wensh, Hossam Abdelmagid, Mohamed Bentaieg, Hamza Dunga, Nabil Maher, Ahmed Said, Mahmoud Shehata, Chico Banza, Nasser Mansi
  • Arab Contractors: Mahmoud Aboul Saud, Kahraba, Mahmoud Hamed, Islam Al Kadi, Joseph Ochaya, Mohamed Daabasa, Ahmed Akmal, Mohamed Gamal, Mohamed Antar, Mohamed Abu Gouda, Charles Ekpenyong

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Zamalek are unbeaten at home against Arab Contractors in the Premier League for 17 consecutive matches.
  • Zamalek have avoided defeat in 33 of the last 35 league meetings between the sides.
  • Zamalek have won their last three Premier League games by at least a two-goal margin.

Prediction

Form and statistics clearly point to a heavy favorite. Zamalek dominate possession, boast a higher-quality squad, and have plenty of winning experience against this opponent. Arab Contractors may have their chances, but the likelihood of an upset is extremely slim.

