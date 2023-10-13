Wales vs Croatia prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.93 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On October 15, a match between Wales and Croatia will take place in the European Championship qualifying tournament. For the home team, this meeting is the last chance to “catch on” to second place in the group.

Wales

Before this round, four of the five teams in the group have a chance of qualifying for the final Euro 24 tournament. The British team has seven points from five matches, the same as Armenia.

The leaders in the group are Croatia and Turkey, who scored 10 points each, while the Croats played only four games. For Wales, almost any result short of a win will all but ruin their chances of qualifying from the group.

Croatia

The bronze champion of the last World Championship is in second place in the group, three points behind Turkey. Initially, it was the Croats who were called the favorites of the group and the strongest team in it.

In five matches, the Croatian team scored nine goals and had the best record in the group, tied with Turkey. They conceded only two goals, which is the lowest figure. In addition, until the last round they were the only team that had not yet suffered defeats.

Prediction for the match Wales - Croatia

In the team's previous seven meetings, Croatia had won four, while Wales had none. According to the FIFA rankings, Wales ranks 33rd and Croatia 6th.

The first meeting on the Croatian field was a 1:1 draw, which came as a surprise to many given the current form of the British team.

In total, in the previous seven matches there was only one case when only one team scored, while in the remaining meetings both opponents scored goals.

Given the importance of this game, especially for Wales, I think both teams will score goals now. We take the bet “both will score” at odds of 1.94.