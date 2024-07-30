Vojvodina vs Ajax prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

Prediction on game Win Ajax Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Thursday, August 1st, Vojvodina will host Ajax in the second leg of the Europa League Qualification second round. The match will start at 20:00 Central European Time. The first leg in Amsterdam ended with a 1-0 victory for Ajax. The Dailysports analytics team has prepared a prediction and betting tips for this match.

Vojvodina

Vojvodina finished fourth in the Serbian SuperLiga last season. As one of the giants of Serbian football, they secured a spot in European competitions but finished behind Crvena Zvezda, Partizan, and TSC Bačka Topola. The gap to the third place was substantial, trailing TSC Bačka Topola by 14 points.

The new season in Serbia has already started, but Vojvodina skipped the second round to better prepare for the second leg against Ajax. In the first round, Vojvodina convincingly defeated league debutants Tekstilac Odžaci with a score of 3-1. In the first game against Ajax, Vojvodina could have faced a much worse outcome if not for the outstanding performance of their goalkeeper.

Ajax

Last season was one to forget for Ajax and everyone connected to the club. For the first time since the 1999/00 season, Ajax finished outside the top four in the Eredivisie, ending in fifth place. After the first 8 rounds, the most titled club in the Netherlands was even in the relegation zone but managed to somewhat improve their position later on.

The match against Vojvodina was Ajax's first of the season and also the debut for their new head coach Francesco Farioli, who previously had a decent stint at Nice. It is too early to make definitive conclusions from this game, but Ajax definitely needs to work on their finishing.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

Ajax and Vojvodina have never played against each other before.

In 2016, Vojvodina was eliminated from the Europa League qualification by another Dutch club, AZ Alkmaar.

Ajax is playing against a Serbian team for only the second time in history. In 2008, they defeated Borac Čačak twice in the UEFA Cup.

Vojvodina vs Ajax prediction

Vojvodina has proven that they can defend well, but they will need to take risks to have a chance of advancing. I believe Ajax will capitalize on this and secure a victory. My bet is on an away win.