Polissya vs Olympija Ljubljana prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

Polissya vs Olympija Ljubljana prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

Polissya Zhytomyr vs Olimpija Ljubljana prediction Photo: sport24.ua/ Author unknownn
Polissya Zhytomyr Polissya Zhytomyr
Conference League Qualification 01 aug 2024, 12:00 Polissya Zhytomyr - Olimpija Ljubljana
-
- : -
International, Gliwice, Stadion Piast
Olimpija Ljubljana Olimpija Ljubljana
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.5

In the second leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round, a match between Ukraine's Polissya and Slovenia's Olimpija Ljubljana will take place in Gliwice on Thursday, August 1st. The game is scheduled to start at 18:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been prepared by Dailysports experts.

Polissya

Ukrainian side Polissya has been showing good results in the domestic league and is looking to make a mark in European competitions. Interestingly, this is the debut appearance of the Zhytomyr-based team on the European stage.

The club has a decent budget but lacks experience. They have been active in the transfer market, so their squad is not yet fully cohesive. After an away defeat, they have nothing to lose and might spring a surprise.

Olimpija

The club from Slovenia's capital is considered one of the strongest in the country and often participates in European competitions. However, they don't have many achievements to boast about, and reaching the group stage would be a significant success for Olimpija.

In the first match, Olimpija secured a victory, giving them an advantage ahead of the return leg. It's worth noting that the team is good at playing away and will aim to maintain their advantage.

Interesting facts and head-to-head matches

  • This is Polissya's debut in European competitions.
  • Olimpija has not conceded in three matches this season.
  • The first match in Slovenia ended with a 2-0 victory for the hosts.

Polissya - Olimpija Prediction

Considering all factors, I believe that the Ukrainian team, with their fighting spirit, will be able to challenge the Slovenians. However, the match is unlikely to be high-scoring, so my bet is on total goals under 3.

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.5

