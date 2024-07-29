Borac vs PAOK prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024

Prediction on game Win PAOK Thessaloniki FC Odds: 1.61 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

As part of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, a match will take place between Bosnian Borac and Greek PAOK. The match will be held on Wednesday, July 31, starting at 21:00 Central European Time. The match prediction is provided by Dailysports experts.

Borac

Bosnian Borac has achieved certain successes on the national stage and now aims to prove itself in European competitions. Despite their lack of extensive experience in the Champions League, Borac will rely on the support of their fans and home field to create problems for their more renowned opponent.

Interestingly, in the previous stage, the representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina only managed to overcome Albanian Egnatia in a penalty shootout.

PAOK

PAOK is one of the leading clubs in their country, with rich traditions and experience in European competitions. The team has a quality roster, including several experienced players who can decide the outcome of the match in their favor.

Against a more modest opponent, the Greek champions are expected to secure the victory. The first match in Thessaloniki ended with a narrow win for PAOK.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Matches

Borac has scored in all three Champions League matches this season.

PAOK has won their last five official matches.

The first match ended with a 3-2 victory for the Greeks.

Borac vs PAOK Prediction

It is expected that PAOK will take the initiative from the first minutes of the match, aiming to secure a comfortable advantage. Despite the support of the home crowd, Borac is unlikely to withstand the pressure from the Greek team. My bet is on an away win.