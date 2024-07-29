Dіnamo Minsk vs Ludogorets prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.52 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

As part of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, a match will take place between Dinamo Minsk and Bulgarian Ludogorets. The match will be held in Hungary on Wednesday, July 31, starting at 20:45 Central European Time. The match prediction is provided by Dailysports experts.

Dinamo Minsk

Under the guidance of an experienced coach, the team shows solid performance in domestic competitions, but more confidence and stability are needed on the international stage.

In the first qualifying round, Dinamo narrowly defeated Armenian Pyunik, but their chances of overcoming Ludogorets are slim. This is not surprising, as the Belarusian side significantly lags behind the strong Bulgarian team in terms of quality.

Ludogorets

Bulgarian Ludogorets is one of the strongest clubs in their country and regularly participates in European competitions. After a confident victory over Georgian Dinamo Batumi, they lost away but advanced based on the aggregate score.

In the second round, the scenario is similar. The Bulgarian champions secured a confident win at home and have practically ensured their progression to the next stage.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Matches

Dinamo is unbeaten in their last nine home matches.

Ludogorets has lost their last three away matches without scoring.

The match in Bulgaria ended with a 2-0 victory for the home side.

Dinamo Minsk vs Ludogorets Prediction

The experience and quality of Ludogorets' squad should play a decisive role. I believe the match will end in a draw or with a minimal advantage for the visitors, and I would bet on a total of fewer than 3 goals.