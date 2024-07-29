RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Dіnamo Minsk vs Ludogorets prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024

Dіnamo Minsk vs Ludogorets prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Dinamo Minsk vs Ludogorets Razgrad prediction Photo: sportnaviny.com/Author unknownn
Dinamo Minsk Dinamo Minsk
Champions League Qualification Today, 14:45 Dinamo Minsk - Ludogorets Razgrad
-
- : -
International, Mezokovesd, Mezokovesdi Varosi Stadion
Ludogorets Razgrad Ludogorets Razgrad
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.52

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

As part of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, a match will take place between Dinamo Minsk and Bulgarian Ludogorets. The match will be held in Hungary on Wednesday, July 31, starting at 20:45 Central European Time. The match prediction is provided by Dailysports experts.

Dinamo Minsk

Under the guidance of an experienced coach, the team shows solid performance in domestic competitions, but more confidence and stability are needed on the international stage.

In the first qualifying round, Dinamo narrowly defeated Armenian Pyunik, but their chances of overcoming Ludogorets are slim. This is not surprising, as the Belarusian side significantly lags behind the strong Bulgarian team in terms of quality.

Ludogorets

Bulgarian Ludogorets is one of the strongest clubs in their country and regularly participates in European competitions. After a confident victory over Georgian Dinamo Batumi, they lost away but advanced based on the aggregate score.

In the second round, the scenario is similar. The Bulgarian champions secured a confident win at home and have practically ensured their progression to the next stage.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Matches

  • Dinamo is unbeaten in their last nine home matches.
  • Ludogorets has lost their last three away matches without scoring.
  • The match in Bulgaria ended with a 2-0 victory for the home side.

Dinamo Minsk vs Ludogorets Prediction

The experience and quality of Ludogorets' squad should play a decisive role. I believe the match will end in a draw or with a minimal advantage for the visitors, and I would bet on a total of fewer than 3 goals.

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.52

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Australia vs USA prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Australia Odds: 1.6 USA Recommended MelBet
Zambia vs Germany prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Zambia Odds: 1.9 Germany Bet now MelBet
Partizan Belgrade vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League Qualification Today, 14:00 We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Partizan Belgrade Odds: 1.65 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now MelBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic prediction Olympics 2024. Women`s Single Today, 14:30 Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.65 Donna Vekic Recommended 1xBet
Austria Wien vs Ilves prediction Conference League Qualification Today, 14:30 Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Austria Wien Odds: 1.64 Ilves Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming matches
All
Auda 0 - 0 Cliftonville Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Auda
0
Cliftonville
0
7’
Japan 0 - 0 Nigeria Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Japan
0
Nigeria
0
7’
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Brazil
0
Spain
0
7’
Haecken - : - F91 Dudelange Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Haecken
-
F91 Dudelange
-
13:00
Fehervar FC - : - Sumqayit Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Fehervar FC
-
Sumqayit
-
13:00
RFS - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 13:00 Champions League Qualification.
RFS
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
13:00
Zambia - : - Germany Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Zambia
-
Germany
-
13:00
Australia - : - USA Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Australia
-
USA
-
13:00
FC Midtjylland - : - UE Santa Coloma Today, 13:15 Champions League Qualification.
FC Midtjylland
-
UE Santa Coloma
-
13:15
Partizan Belgrade - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 14:00 Champions League Qualification.
Partizan Belgrade
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
14:00
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 10:40 "My friend, you greedy belly, keep working," Usyk replied to Tyson Fury Olympic Games News Today, 10:36 Warming up for doubles. Alcaraz calmly reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament Football news Today, 10:34 Ex-Arsenal forward lobbies for Arteta's charge to move to Marseille Olympic Games News Today, 10:11 28 years. Musetti is the first Italian to reach the 1/4 final at the Olympics in the 21st century Olympic Games News Today, 10:02 Argentina has won its first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in eight years Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Football news Today, 09:55 Nice are set to sign a Juventus forward. The transfer is unscheduled Olympic Games News Today, 09:53 A triathlete from Kazakhstan failed to finish the race and sought medical attention at the Olympics Boxing News Today, 09:35 "I warned you". Tyson Fury recorded a menacing warning for Usyk during the run in Olympic Games News Today, 09:28 One of the world's top sprint stars and Olympic medalist will not compete in the 100 meters
Sport Predictions
Football Today USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Football Today Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Club America Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024