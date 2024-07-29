Puerto Rico vs Serbia prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 168 Odds: 1.57 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

As part of the Olympic basketball tournament, a match will take place between the national teams of Puerto Rico and Serbia. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, July 31, and will start at 17:15 Central European Time. The match prediction is provided by Dailysports experts.

Puerto Rico

The Puerto Rican team is a solid squad capable of springing surprises. They possess good team play and several experienced players who can influence the outcome of the match.

The match against the Serbs looks decisive for the third place in the group, which realistically provides a playoff berth. In the first game, the Caribbean team lost to South Sudan and will face the USA in their final match.

Serbia

Under the guidance of an experienced coach and with the participation of NBA stars such as Nikola Jokić and Bogdan Bogdanović, the Serbian team has a powerful attack and the ability to control the pace of the game.

The loss in the first game against the Americans was not a surprise, but the Balkans have a good chance of making it to the playoffs. To do this, they just need to win the remaining two matches, in which Serbia will be the favorite.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Matches

Puerto Rico has lost their last five matches.

Serbia has won only twice in their previous five games.

Serbia has celebrated victory in all seven head-to-head meetings.

Puerto Rico vs Serbia Prediction

Serbia looks like the clear favorite in this match due to their deeper roster and international experience. It will be difficult for Puerto Rico to withstand Serbia's powerful attack, so I predict a total of more than 168 points.