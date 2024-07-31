RU RU
Union will record an emphatic victory! Union Saint-Gilloise vs Beerschot Prediction

Union Saint-Gilloise
Pro League Belgium 02 aug 2024, 14:45 Union Saint-Gilloise - Beerschot
-
- : -
Belgium, Brussels, Stade Joseph Marien
Beerschot
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1,5)
Odds: 1.83

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

One of the fixtures in the second round of the Belgian Championship will take place on Friday in Brussels, where Union Saint-Gilloise will host Beerschot at the "Joseph Marien" stadium. Here is a prediction for this match from the Dailysports team of experts.

Union Saint-Gilloise

Sebastien Pocognoli's team finished only in second place in the championship last season, trailing Club Brugge by a single point. However, they exacted revenge in the Belgian Super Cup match, where Union Saint-Gilloise secured a 2-1 victory.

In preparation for the new season, Union Saint-Gilloise played a series of friendly matches and performed impressively. The team remained unbeaten, facing opponents such as Sporting Lisbon (2-2) and Greek PAOK (2-1).

In the first round, Pocognoli's side played an away match against Dender, where they managed to secure only a single point. Despite dominating the match and having more shots on goal, the vice-champions were unable to score.

Beerschot

The "Purples" won the Challenger Pro League last season, earning promotion. Dirk Kuyt's team edged out their closest rivals, Dender, by just two points.

In preparation for their debut in the top division, Beerschot played three friendlies, losing to Mechelen (1-2) and Greek AEK (0-3). In their final friendly, they defeated OFI at home with a 3-1 scoreline.

In the first round of the Belgian Championship, the "Purples" played a home match against OH Leuven, which ended in a 0-0 draw. It is fair to say that Dirk Kuyt's side were fortunate, as their opponents dominated the match and were closer to securing the three points.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Union has defeated Beerschot in their last two encounters with an aggregate score of 8-0.
  • Only two of the last five matches featured both teams scoring.
  • The "Total over 2.5" bet won in two of the last five meetings.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Beerschot Prediction

Bookmakers clearly favor the home team, offering odds of around 1.27 for their victory. We believe that Union will secure a confident win, and our bet is "Union win with a handicap of (-1.5)" with odds of 1.83.

