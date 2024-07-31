The Turks will record their second win in a row! Trabzonspor vs Ruzomberok Prediction

Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches in the second round of Europa League qualification will be played in Trabzon, where the local Trabzonspor will host Ružomberok at the "Papara Park" arena. In the first leg in Slovakia, the Turkish club secured a comfortable 2-0 victory. We offer a prediction for this match from the Dailysports team of experts.

Trabzonspor

The "Bordeaux-Blues" had an excellent previous season, finishing in third place. It should be noted that Trabzonspor trailed the leading duo by a substantial 32 points. However, the key achievement was that the "Black Sea Storm" secured a Europa League spot, outperforming all other Super Lig teams. Trabzonspor also reached the final of the Turkish Cup, where they narrowly lost to Beşiktaş 2-3.

The new Turkish league season has not yet started, and the team has been preparing for the Europa League qualifiers through friendly matches. The "Bordeaux-Blues" defeated Szeged 2-1 and Železničar Pančevo 3-1. Including the first leg against Ružomberok, Abdullah Avcı’s team has won their last four matches and seven out of their last eight games.

Ruzomberok

"Ruža" won the Slovak Cup last season, defeating Spartak Trnava in the final. This victory allowed Ružomberok to return to European competitions after a season's absence. The team prepared for the qualifiers through a series of friendlies. In six friendly matches, "Ruža" managed just one victory over Humenné, with four draws against Egnatia, Domžale, Rapid Bucharest, and Znojmo, and one defeat to Tatran.

In the previous stage of the Europa League qualifiers, Ružomberok convincingly defeated Kazakhstan’s Tobol 5-2 at home, followed by a narrow away loss. However, they struggled against the Turkish side and are now clear underdogs in this tie. Over the weekend, "Ruža" drew 1-1 with Banská Bystrica in the first round of the new league season.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

The teams have never played against each other in European competitions.

In four of Trabzonspor's last five matches, the "Both teams to score" bet has won.

The "Total over 2.5" bet has won in four of Trabzonspor's last five matches.

Trabzonspor vs Ruzomberok Prediction

Bookmakers clearly favor the home team, offering low odds of 1.28 on Trabzonspor's victory. Our bet for this match is "Total under 3.5" with odds of 1.65.