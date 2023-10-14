Ukraine U21 vs England U21 prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023

Prediction on game Win England U21 Odds: 1.75 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The youth teams of Ukraine and England will play against each other as part of the Euro U21 2025 Qualification. The battle will take place in Kosice (Slovakia), on Monday, October 16, and will start at 18:30 CET.

Ukraine U21



The youth team performed well at the previous summer Euro on the fields of Georgia and Romania. It, being led by Ruslan Rotan, was one step away from the finals and showed an attractive game throughout the tournament.

The Ukrainians entered the new qualifying cycle with a new head coach. The team was led by Spanish mentor, Unai Melgosa. It started with 2 victories in Northern Ireland and Luxembourg and did not concede in those matches.

England U21



The youth team of England, which is made up of players under the age of 21, is the current European champion. Speaking about that summer tournament, the English won all 6 matches and did not concede a single goal. They include the main players of the English Premier League teams: James Trafford, Rico Luce, Cole Palmer, Harvey Elliott, Noni Madueke.

The British began their qualification for the next European Youth Championship with confident victories over Luxembourg and Serbia. Moreover, the Serbs were simply destroyed with a 9-1 score. Filogen-Bidas, Madueke and Elliott scored per 2 goals.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Ukraine has not lost at the home arena since May 2021.

• The English have won their 5 previous away confrontations.

• The opponents played 3 head-to-head matches – 1 draw and 2 victories for the founders of football.

Prediction



The rivals are in different “weight categories” and therefore the British are considered to be the undisputed favourite of the following battle. I think that the Ukrainians will not be able to “grab” the points in this struggle.

