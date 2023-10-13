RU RU NG NG
Turkey vs Latvia prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023

Turkiye vs Latvia prediction
European Championship 15 oct 2023, 14:45 Turkiye - Latvia
Konya, Konya Buyuksehir Stadyumu
Prediction on game Total over 3
The national teams of Turkey and Latvia will meet as part of the Euro 2024 Qualification. The battle will take place at Yeni Adana Stadyumu on Sunday, October 15, and will start at 20:45 CET.

Turkey


The qualification is already at the finish line and Turkey is one of the leaders of its group. The Turks can play at the European Championship for the third time in a row. Its best result is the 3rd place at Euro 2008 in Austria and Switzerland.

The Turkish team suffered its only defeat in the game against Croatia, which has played 5 matches so far and is in the 2nd position. A draw in the following battle will almost certainly guarantee the Turks the access to the Euro.

Latvia


The team, after a very long pause (everyone remembers that it managed to play at the European Championships, in 2004, once, but that was almost two decades ago), was able to show something special. The last calendar year brought the first victory in the Nations League group and then in the Baltic Cup. Still, it stays at the level of approximately the same weak participants.

The traditional qualification has begun and Dainis Kazakevičs’ wards have not achieved even a draw yet. They were close to it a couple of times, especially in the struggle with Turkey, when they equalized the score in the 4th added minute of the game – still, “the Janissaries” managed to score the winning goal. Croatia did not leave such chances – on the contrary, the rival scored 5 unanswered goals. And the other day the Latvians got their first points in the qualifying cycle – the team beat the opponent from Armenian.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Turkey has lost only 1 out of its 8 previous home matches.
• Latvia has lost 4 previous away games.
• The opponents played 8 head-to-head matches, in which the Turks failed to score only once, while the Latvians scored in all battles.

Prediction


I think that the teams will show interesting attacking football. Taking into account the higher mentioned facts, I bet on “total: over 3.0”.

Prediction on game Total over 3
