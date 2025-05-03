TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 4, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.65 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 28th round of the South African Premier Division will take place on Sunday at the Mbombela Stadium, where local side TS Galaxy will host Richards Bay. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, as there’s a solid chance for success.

Match preview

TS Galaxy continue to hold their spot near the top of the table, sitting fifth with 34 points after 28 matches. The team has been inconsistent lately: just one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five outings. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-1 draw with Sekhukhune United, where the squad showed character but once again exposed defensive vulnerabilities.

On home turf, the team has looked confident — 6 wins, 4 draws, and just 3 defeats. Under the guidance of Adnan Beganovic, TS Galaxy focus on possession and structured play, which has proven especially effective against sides struggling to build attacks. Over the season, the team has notched 8 wins, drawn 10 times, and suffered 8 losses, with a goal difference of 29:28.

Richards Bay, meanwhile, find themselves much further down in 13th place with 26 points. The team is fighting for survival and has delivered poor results: just two wins in their last five matches, alongside three defeats. In the previous round, Richards Bay fell 0-3 to Mamelodi Sundowns, once again highlighting their serious defensive issues.

They have scored only 16 goals this season, conceding 26, and continue to struggle with low attacking output. Their away form has been particularly disappointing, with just one win, two draws, and nine losses. Ongoing problems converting chances have cost the team dearly, especially on the road, where opponents often dictate the tempo.

Probable line-ups

TS Galaxy : Thare, Munuai, Kabini, Ditejan, Letsonyo, Hiba, Mvelase, Mahlangu, Seema, Sebelebele, Sibanuoni

: Thare, Munuai, Kabini, Ditejan, Letsonyo, Hiba, Mvelase, Mahlangu, Seema, Sebelebele, Sibanuoni Richards Bay: Otieno, Zulu, Mabua, Msineka, Allan, Mtetwa, Zikhali, Ntsundwana, Mhlongo, Gumede, Mbutuma

Match facts and head-to-head

Richards Bay defeated their opponents 1-0 in the first round

Both teams to score landed in only one of the last five matches

The over 2.5 goals bet also landed just once in the last five encounters

Prediction

The bookmakers have TS Galaxy as the favourites here, offering odds of 2.10 for a home win. We recommend taking over 1.5 total goals at odds of 1.65.