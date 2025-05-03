RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Farko vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

Farko vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Pharco FC vs Pyramids FC prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Pharco FC Pharco FC
Premier League Egypt 04 may 2025, 10:00 Pharco FC - Pyramids FC
-
- : -
Egypt,
Pyramids FC Pyramids FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the clashes of the 4th round of the Egyptian Premier League Championship will take place in Alexandria, where the local side Farko will host Pyramids. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this encounter, offering good value odds.

Match preview

Farko impressed in the first part of the season and managed to secure promotion to the Championship. However, the team currently sits only seventh in the standings with 26 points. They trail Zamalek, who are third, by a hefty 13 points, and their chances of making it to continental competitions are practically gone.

In the most recent round of the Egyptian league, Farko hosted Ceramica Cleopatra and suffered a 0-2 defeat. However, the side bounced back in the League Cup, pulling off a stunning 2-1 away win over none other than Al Ahly. Notably, Farko has recorded 4 wins and 4 defeats in 11 home fixtures.

On the other hand, Pyramids are enjoying a stellar season and currently top the league table. After 20 games, they have accumulated 47 points, three clear of Al Ahly. Zamalek, meanwhile, are trailing by a significant eight points.

In their last league outing, Pyramids traveled to face Haras El Hodoud and clinched a 2-1 victory. Earlier, in the Champions League semifinals, Pyramids overcame Orlando Pirates—drawing 0-0 away and sealing a 3-2 win at home. Importantly, Pyramids have notched up 7 wins in 10 away matches, with just a single defeat on their travels.

Probable lineups

  • Farko: Shika, Gouma, Enkada, Gamal, Marei, Gehad, Emad, Nasser, Fouad, Farag, Sherif
  • Pyramids: Al Shenawy, Chibi, Gabr, Sami, Hafez, Fathi, Mohanad Lashin, Toure, Sobhi, Adel, Mayele

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, Pyramids defeated their opponents at home with a 3-0 scoreline
  • The "Total over 2.5" bet landed in three out of the last five matches
  • The "Both teams to score" option was successful in three of the last five encounters

Prediction

Bookmakers are naturally backing the favorites, offering odds of around 1.46 for a Pyramids victory. We believe Pyramids will take all three points, but the best value bet is "Total under 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.68.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Burnley vs Millwall prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Burnley vs Millwall: Can Millwall secure a Championship play-off spot? Burnley Odds: 1.61 Millwall Recommended 1Win
Bristol City vs Preston prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Bristol City – Preston: Can Bristol stay among the top five? Bristol City Odds: 1.73 Preston Bet now 1Win
Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 09:30 Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen: Can Werder secure a European spot? Union Berlin Odds: 1.46 Werder Bremen Bet now 1Win
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 09:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Can Gladbach close in on European qualification? Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 1.71 Hoffenheim Recommended 1Win
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction AFC Champions League 03 may 2025, 12:30 Al-Ahli vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.67 Kawasaki Frontale Bet now 1Win
Inter Miami CF vs New York Red Bulls prediction MLS USA 03 may 2025, 19:30 Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 4, 2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.65 New York Red Bulls Bet now 1xBet
Rangers vs Celtic prediction Scottish Premiership 04 may 2025, 07:00 Rangers vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — May 4, 2025 Rangers Odds: 1.55 Celtic Recommended 22Bet
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo prediction LaLiga Spain 04 may 2025, 08:00 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Can Real close the gap at the top? Real Madrid Odds: 1.59 Celta Vigo Bet now 1Win
Brentford vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 04 may 2025, 09:00 Brentford vs Manchester United: Will Manchester United break their winless streak in the Premier League? Brentford Odds: 1.72 Manchester United Bet now 1Win
TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 04 may 2025, 09:00 TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 4, 2025 TS Galaxy Odds: 1.65 Richards Bay Recommended 22Bet
Monza vs Atalanta prediction Serie A Italy 04 may 2025, 09:00 Monza vs Atalanta prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Monza Odds: 1.72 Atalanta Bet now 1xBet
West Ham vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 may 2025, 09:00 West Ham - Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 West Ham Odds: 1.89 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Melbourne City FC - : - Sydney FC 03 may 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Sydney FC
-
03:00
Western United FC - : - Auckland FC 03 may 2025, 04:00 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Auckland FC
-
04:00
Macarthur FC - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 03 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
05:35
Aston Villa - : - Fulham 03 may 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Aston Villa
-
Fulham
-
07:30
Deportivo Alaves - : - Atletico Madrid 03 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Deportivo Alaves
-
Atletico Madrid
-
08:00
Parma Calcio 1913 - : - Como 03 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Parma Calcio 1913
-
Como
-
09:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Stellenbosch 03 may 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Stellenbosch
-
09:00
Cagliari - : - Udinese 03 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Cagliari
-
Udinese
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Orlando Pirates 03 may 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Orlando Pirates
-
09:00
St. Pauli - : - VfB Stuttgart 03 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
St. Pauli
-
VfB Stuttgart
-
09:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 21:55 Vancouver Fires Warning Shot at Cruz Azul Ahead of Champions Cup Final Football news Today, 21:54 Atlanta and LA Galaxy Under Pressure as Inter Miami Seek Redemption on MLS Matchday 11 Football news Today, 21:18 Domínguez Stands Firm After Crushing Defeat and Vows to Stay at Estudiantes Football news Today, 20:05 Libertad Sues Milton Bolaños for Match-Fixing, Demands $214K in Compensation Football news Today, 19:55 Not Just a Big Name: Al Ahly Define Profile for Next Head Coach Football news Today, 19:39 African Firepower in Europe: Guirassy Tops Champions League, Kaâbi Leads Europa League Football news Today, 19:35 Ecuador to Host Brazil and Argentina in Guayaquil for World Cup Qualifiers Football news Today, 19:27 Mokwena Set for a Dramatic Homecoming – Could He Take Over Orlando Pirates’ Struggling Squad? Football news Today, 19:15 Camara Dominates AS Monaco’s April – The Senegalese Midfielder’s Excellence Recognized Football news Today, 19:10 Cerro Aims to End Home Drought Against Olimpia in Saturday’s Paraguayan Superclásico
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores