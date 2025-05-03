Farko vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.68 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the clashes of the 4th round of the Egyptian Premier League Championship will take place in Alexandria, where the local side Farko will host Pyramids. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this encounter, offering good value odds.

Match preview

Farko impressed in the first part of the season and managed to secure promotion to the Championship. However, the team currently sits only seventh in the standings with 26 points. They trail Zamalek, who are third, by a hefty 13 points, and their chances of making it to continental competitions are practically gone.

In the most recent round of the Egyptian league, Farko hosted Ceramica Cleopatra and suffered a 0-2 defeat. However, the side bounced back in the League Cup, pulling off a stunning 2-1 away win over none other than Al Ahly. Notably, Farko has recorded 4 wins and 4 defeats in 11 home fixtures.

On the other hand, Pyramids are enjoying a stellar season and currently top the league table. After 20 games, they have accumulated 47 points, three clear of Al Ahly. Zamalek, meanwhile, are trailing by a significant eight points.

In their last league outing, Pyramids traveled to face Haras El Hodoud and clinched a 2-1 victory. Earlier, in the Champions League semifinals, Pyramids overcame Orlando Pirates—drawing 0-0 away and sealing a 3-2 win at home. Importantly, Pyramids have notched up 7 wins in 10 away matches, with just a single defeat on their travels.

Probable lineups

Farko : Shika, Gouma, Enkada, Gamal, Marei, Gehad, Emad, Nasser, Fouad, Farag, Sherif

: Shika, Gouma, Enkada, Gamal, Marei, Gehad, Emad, Nasser, Fouad, Farag, Sherif Pyramids: Al Shenawy, Chibi, Gabr, Sami, Hafez, Fathi, Mohanad Lashin, Toure, Sobhi, Adel, Mayele

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, Pyramids defeated their opponents at home with a 3-0 scoreline

The "Total over 2.5" bet landed in three out of the last five matches

The "Both teams to score" option was successful in three of the last five encounters

Prediction

Bookmakers are naturally backing the favorites, offering odds of around 1.46 for a Pyramids victory. We believe Pyramids will take all three points, but the best value bet is "Total under 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.68.