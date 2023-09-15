Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 17, in the match of the fifth round of the Turkish championship, Trabzonspor will host Beskitas. Both teams set a goal to enter the top 3 at the end of the season, and therefore the battle will be extremely interesting.

Trabzonspor

The home team had an unstable start to the season and scored only six points in four rounds. They beat their opponents twice and lost two more times. The team is currently in eighth place in the standings.

It is worth noting Trabzonspor's good performance, as they scored eight goals in four championship matches. At the same time, the game on defense leaves much to be desired, because they also conceded a lot of goals in these meetings - six goals.

In case of victory and loss of points from competitors after this round, Trabzonspor can break into the top three teams in the standings.

Besiktas

This team's ambitions for the new season are unlikely to be limited to finishing in the top three. Besiktas tries to force a fight for the championship every year and this season will not be an exception.

In the meantime, Besiktas does not lag behind the group of leaders and itself is among its number. The team played only three matches and conceded only once. The Eagles have two wins and one draw. The team is now in third place in the standings.

Match forecast

The guests strengthened their squad well in the summer and started the new season much brighter. Bookmakers are inclined to believe that he is closer to victory in this confrontation. I agree with them and bet on the outcome of the victory of the second team with a handicap of 0 with a coefficient of 1.67.