RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023

Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction
Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Super Lig Turkey 23 oct 2023, 13:00 Trabzonspor - Alanyaspor
-
- : -
Turkey, Trabzon, Senol Gunes Sport Complex
Alanyaspor Alanyaspor
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Trabzonspor
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Trabzonspor and Alanyaspor will play against each other as part of the 9th round of the Turkish Süper Lig. The confrontation will take place at Papara Park in Trabzon on October 23 and will start at 19:00 CET.

Trabzonspor


The hosts had got an unstable start to the season and only 12 points in 8 rounds. They beat their opponents four times and lost four more games. The team is currently in the 7th place in the standings.

It is worth noting the pretty good performance of Trabzonspor – it scored 15 goals in 8 championship rounds. At the same time, the game on defence leaves much to be desired, because a lot of goals were conceded in those meetings – 11.

Trabzonspor can improve its position in the Süper Lig standings in case of the victory and the loss of the points of the competitors.

Alanyaspor


The team has recently been able to achieve good results. It reached the final of the Turkish Cup in 2020, for the first time in its history, moreover, the same season gave an opportunity to debut in the European competition (however, there happened nothing special there).

Then the things got worse. Speaking about the previous season, Alanyaspor finished only in the 15th place, but the current one is characterized by the position in the middle of the table. Now the team is in the 11th place with 10 points after 8 matches.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Trabzonspor, taking into account 8 previous matches, has lost only once at the home arena.
• Alanyaspor is still unbeaten on the away field in the current season.
• The opponents usually play against each other quite effectively. At least 4 goals were scored in each of 4 previous games.

Prediction


The hosts, according to bookmakers, are considered to be the favourites of the following battle. I’ll assume that Nenad Bjelica’s team will achieve the home victory – I bet on the triumph of Trabzonspor.

Prediction on game Win Trabzonspor
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction Premier League England Today, 11:30 Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Aston Villa Odds: 1.84 West Ham Recommended 1xBet
Atalanta vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:00 Atalanta vs Genoa prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Atalanta Odds: 1.56 Genoa Bet now MelBet
Lyon vs Clermont Foot prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 14:45 Lyon vs Clermont prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Lyon Odds: 1.82 Clermont Foot Bet now MelBet
AC Milan vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Milan vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 AC Milan Odds: 1.9 Juventus Recommended MelBet
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Barcelona vs Athletic prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Barcelona Odds: 1.7 Athletic Bilbao Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:18 A young talent might move to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 09:33 VIDEO. Mourinho was sent off in the match against Monza for trolling Football news Today, 09:00 Tottenham Hotspur – Fulham kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:31 Manchester United's star believes that the Arsenal manager made a mistake in choosing the goalkeeper Football news Today, 07:47 Another Premier League player may move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 07:09 "I'm in love with his game!": PSG coach praises Dembele Football news Today, 06:17 VIDEO. "He dominates his opponent." Ten Hag speaks out about Maguire Basketball news Today, 05:44 Four-time NBA champion has retired his career Football news Today, 05:18 Vinicius Junior accuses Sevilla fans of racism Football news Today, 04:55 VIDEO. Inter Miami lost for the first time with Messi in the starting lineup
Sport Predictions
Football Today Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Atalanta vs Genoa prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Lyon vs Clermont prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Milan vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Athletic prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Tottenham vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023