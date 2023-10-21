Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023

Prediction on game Win Trabzonspor Odds: 1.63 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Trabzonspor and Alanyaspor will play against each other as part of the 9th round of the Turkish Süper Lig. The confrontation will take place at Papara Park in Trabzon on October 23 and will start at 19:00 CET.

Trabzonspor



The hosts had got an unstable start to the season and only 12 points in 8 rounds. They beat their opponents four times and lost four more games. The team is currently in the 7th place in the standings.

It is worth noting the pretty good performance of Trabzonspor – it scored 15 goals in 8 championship rounds. At the same time, the game on defence leaves much to be desired, because a lot of goals were conceded in those meetings – 11.

Trabzonspor can improve its position in the Süper Lig standings in case of the victory and the loss of the points of the competitors.

Alanyaspor



The team has recently been able to achieve good results. It reached the final of the Turkish Cup in 2020, for the first time in its history, moreover, the same season gave an opportunity to debut in the European competition (however, there happened nothing special there).

Then the things got worse. Speaking about the previous season, Alanyaspor finished only in the 15th place, but the current one is characterized by the position in the middle of the table. Now the team is in the 11th place with 10 points after 8 matches.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Trabzonspor, taking into account 8 previous matches, has lost only once at the home arena.

• Alanyaspor is still unbeaten on the away field in the current season.

• The opponents usually play against each other quite effectively. At least 4 goals were scored in each of 4 previous games.

Prediction



The hosts, according to bookmakers, are considered to be the favourites of the following battle. I’ll assume that Nenad Bjelica’s team will achieve the home victory – I bet on the triumph of Trabzonspor.

