Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Tottenham — Chelsea Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 1 November 2025

Tottenham — Chelsea Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 1 November 2025

Tottenham Tottenham
English Premier League (Round 10) 01 nov 2025, 13:30
- : -
England, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Chelsea Chelsea
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.57
On November 1, 2025, in Matchday 10 of the English Premier League, Tottenham will host Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The match is set to kick off at 18:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this London derby.

Tottenham

Tottenham have started the season with relative confidence. Across 15 matches in all competitions, they have suffered only three defeats — two in the Premier League and one in the Carabao Cup, where they lost 0-2 away to Newcastle. Despite that setback, the team remain in good form. In their most recent league fixture, Tottenham earned a convincing 3-0 away victory over Everton. Currently, Spurs sit 3rd in the Premier League table with 17 points, five behind league leaders Arsenal.

Tottenham have also been performing strongly in the UEFA Champions League. The team have played three matches so far and remain unbeaten — earning a home win over Villarreal and two away draws against Bodø/Glimt and Monaco.

However, their home form this season has been less impressive. Across all competitions, Tottenham have played six home matches, winning three (all with clean sheets), drawing once, and losing twice. Furthermore, Spurs are winless in their last two home fixtures.

Their recent home record against Chelsea is also far from ideal. Tottenham have won just once in their last six home encounters against the Blues, losing the other five.

Chelsea

Like Tottenham, Chelsea also played in the Carabao Cup in midweek. However, unlike Spurs, the Blues came out victorious, defeating Wolverhampton 4-3 away from home — a much-needed confidence boost after their disappointing Premier League loss last weekend. In that match, Chelsea led against Sunderland but conceded twice in the final minutes, suffering a shocking defeat 1-2.

Overall, Chelsea’s current form looks solid. The loss to Sunderland was their only defeat in the last six matches — they have won all five others. In the Premier League, Chelsea currently sit 9th in the table with 14 points, and a win in this London derby would bring them level with Tottenham.

In the Champions League, Chelsea started with a loss to Bayern Munich but bounced back impressively, recording back-to-back home victories — first over Benfica, and then a dominant 5-1 win against Ajax.

When it comes to head-to-head meetings with Tottenham, Chelsea have had the clear upper hand. The Blues have won each of the last four encounters between these two London rivals.

Probable Lineups

  • Tottenham: Vicario, Spence, Van de Ven, Pedro Porro, Danso, Bentancur, Palhinha, Johnson, Xavi Simons, Kudus, Kolo Muani
  • Chelsea: Sanchez, James, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella, Fernandes, Caicedo, Garnacho, Joao Pedro, Neto, Marc Guiu

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Tottenham have failed to win 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Chelsea have won 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Chelsea have won 3 of their last 4 away matches.
  • Chelsea have scored first in their last 7 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 9 of Chelsea’s last 11 matches.
  • Over 2.5 total goals have been scored in 10 of Chelsea’s last 11 matches.
  • Chelsea have won their last 4 head-to-head meetings against Tottenham.
  • Chelsea have won 4 of their last 5 away head-to-head matches against Spurs.

Tottenham — Chelsea Prediction

We are in for a very exciting and intense London derby. Both teams approach this clash in great form, despite Tottenham’s recent Carabao Cup exit against Newcastle and Chelsea’s league defeat to Sunderland. Both sides have shown strong performances in Europe and started the season well overall. In recent years, the head-to-head advantage has clearly been on Chelsea’s side, but Tottenham look confident and competitive right now. We can therefore expect a hard-fought match filled with attacking football, plenty of goal-scoring chances, and goals from both teams. My bet for this match: Both Teams to Score — Yes at odds of 1.57.

