The home team will take the win! Midtjylland vs UE Santa Coloma Prediction

One of the matches in the second round of the Champions League qualifiers will be played on Wednesday in Herning, where local club Midtjylland will host UE Santa Coloma at the MCH Arena. The Danish side won the away leg 3-0, virtually securing their advancement to the next round. Here is the match prediction from the experts at Dailysports.

Midtjylland

The "Wolves" claimed the championship last season for the first time since 2020, but the battle for the Danish Superliga title lasted until the final round. In the end, they edged out Brøndby by a single point, with one of Denmark's top clubs, Copenhagen, trailing by four points.

In preparation for the new season, Midtjylland played four friendlies, defeating Aarhus (4:0) and Schalke (4:2), drawing with SønderjyskE (2:2), and losing to Austrian side Sturm Graz (0:1). The "Wolves" also encountered some challenges in the opening rounds of the Danish Superliga, drawing 1-1 away at Aarhus in the first round and again drawing 2-2 away to Nordsjælland over the weekend.

UE Santa Coloma

The "Squirrels" had an excellent previous season, deservedly clinching the gold medals in the Andorran championship. In 27 matches, UE Santa Coloma lost only once, securing 20 victories. Boris Anton's team finished just three points ahead of their nearest rival.

In the previous stage of qualification, UE Santa Coloma faced FC Balkani. After losing the initial home match 1-2, the Andorran club managed to surprise in the return leg, securing a 2-1 victory and winning the tie on penalties. However, they couldn't manage even a draw at home against the Danish side, suffering a 3-0 defeat, which effectively ended their tournament ambitions.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

The teams have never faced each other in European competitions.

Midtjylland is unbeaten in eight official matches.

In three of Midtjylland's last five matches, the "Both Teams to Score" bet has won.

Midtjylland vs UE Santa Coloma Prediction

Midtjylland vs UE Santa Coloma Prediction

Bookmakers offer a negligible 1.07 odds on a home win.