Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Tanzania vs Niger prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 9, 2025

Tanzania vs Niger prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 9, 2025

09 sep 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
As part of the 8th round of African World Cup qualification, Tanzania will face Niger. The match is set for Tuesday, September 9, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the best bet on team scoring in this encounter.

Tanzania

The Tanzania national team approaches the upcoming clash against Niger in excellent form. Over their last nine matches, they've suffered just a single defeat, showcasing both consistency and confidence on the pitch. Recently, Tanzania delivered a solid performance at the African Nations Championship: they won three matches and drew one in the group stage, progressed to the playoffs, and narrowly lost 0-1 to eventual champions Morocco.

In the previous round of World Cup qualifying, Tanzania earned a 1-1 away draw against Congo. Currently, Tanzania sits second in the group standings, holding their position firmly: they're 8 points behind the leaders and 4 points ahead of third place.

The team's home form is also encouraging. In their only head-to-head home fixture against Niger, Tanzania claimed a narrow 1-0 victory.

Niger

Niger's national team heads into this fixture not in their best shape. At the most recent African Nations Championship, the team struggled: they failed to win a single group match, recorded two draws, suffered two defeats, and exited the tournament after the group stage.

In their last qualifying round, Niger suffered a heavy 0-5 away defeat to Morocco. Currently, they are fourth in the group, level on points with Zambia, and trail Tanzania by 4 points. However, Niger does have a game in hand.

The head-to-head record against Tanzania doesn't favor Niger. The teams have faced off three times: Tanzania has won twice by a narrow 1-0 margin, and one match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Probable lineups

  • Tanzania: Ali, Kapombe, Dixon, Hamad, Mohamed, Abbas, Kagoma, Seleman, Suleiman, Mzize, Salum.
  • Niger: Tandja, Pape, Abdurahman, Kassali, Djibo, Mudu, Assane, Hassan, Dandja, Goumey, Munkaila.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Tanzania have won 3 of their last 4 home matches.
  • Tanzania are unbeaten in 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • 5 of Tanzania's last 6 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.
  • Niger are winless in their last 7 matches.
  • 6 of Niger's last 7 matches have featured under 2.5 goals.

Tanzania vs Niger match prediction

The upcoming clash between Tanzania and Niger promises to be a cautious affair. Both in direct encounters and recent matches, the teams have favored a conservative approach with low scoring. With every point crucial at this stage of qualifying, neither side is likely to take big risks or go all-out in attack. Expect a tense, defense-focused match with few goals. My pick for this game is under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.55.

