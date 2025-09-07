RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Serbia vs England prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 9 September 2025

Serbia vs England prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 9 September 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Serbia vs England prediction Photo: https://x.com/FSSrbije/Author unknownn
Serbia
Serbia Serbia Schedule Serbia News
World Cup Qualification UEFA World Cup Qualification UEFA Table World Cup Qualification UEFA Fixtures World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions
09 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Belgrade, Stadion Rajko Mitic
England
England England Schedule England News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.74
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On 9 September 2025, as part of the World Cup European qualifiers in Group K, Serbia will face England. The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let's take a look at a bet on the teams' scoring output in this clash.

Serbia

The Serbian national team heads into their upcoming showdown against England in strong form and with respectable results. The team is currently enjoying a seven-match unbeaten streak, with three wins and four draws. Particularly worth noting is their defensive solidity—during this run, Serbia conceded in only two games and managed to keep five clean sheets.

In the ongoing qualifying campaign, Serbia have already played three matches: they secured convincing victories over Andorra and Latvia, and drew 0-0 with Albania. As a result, the team sits in second place in the standings, five points behind group leaders England, and holds a two-point advantage over Albania in third.

On the international stage, Serbia have also shown consistency—remaining in the elite division of the Nations League after defeating Austria in the playoffs.

As for head-to-head encounters with England, the teams have met just once—at Euro 2024. On that occasion, England narrowly edged out Serbia with a 1-0 victory.

England

England, under new head coach Thomas Tuchel, have made a superb start to qualification. While their play may not always thrill the fans with flair, their results are undeniably impressive. In their first four outings, the Three Lions have recorded four wins, collected maximum points, kept four clean sheets and scored eight goals.

The team is in excellent shape, riding a seven-match winning streak in official fixtures. England's reliability at the back has been the foundation for their confident control of matches.

Previously, England competed in Nations League Division B, where they managed to earn promotion to the elite League A. Now, Tuchel's side are on the brink of cementing their place at the top of their qualifying group.

Probable lineups

  • Serbia: Petrovic, Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic, Zivkovic, Ilic, Lukic, Katai, Kostic, Vlahovic, Jovic.
  • England: Pickford, James, Guehi, Burn, Lewis-Skelly, Anderson, Rice, Eze, Madueke, Rashford, Kane.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Serbia have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Serbia have won 3 of their last 4 home games.
  • 12 of Serbia's last 14 matches have finished with under 2.5 goals.
  • England have won 7 of their last 8 games.
  • England have won 5 of their last 6 away matches.

Serbia vs England match prediction

This encounter brings together the two main favourites of the group—Serbia and England. The sides have previously met once in an official competition, with England narrowly clinching victory in a hard-fought contest. Serbia traditionally play a cautious, defence-oriented style, while England, despite their defensive consistency, aren't particularly prolific in attack. Given the current form and tactical approaches of both teams, this upcoming match promises a tightly contested battle, where every mistake could prove costly. Expect a cagey affair with few goals. My pick for this match is under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.74.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.74
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Burgos CF vs Las Palmas prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 10:15 Burgos vs Las Palmas: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — 7 September 2025 Burgos CF Odds: 1.55 Las Palmas Recommended 1xBet
Central African Republic vs Comoros prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 Central African Republic vs Comoros: Who will come out on top? Central African Republic Odds: 2.1 Comoros Bet now Melbet
Lithuania vs Netherlands prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 12:00 Lithuania vs Netherlands: will the Dutch secure a convincing victory? Lithuania Odds: 1.6 Netherlands Bet now Mostbet
Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction US Open Today, 14:00 Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips - September 7, 2025 Jannik Sinner Odds: 1.8 Carlos Alcaraz Recommended Melbet
Poland vs Finland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Poland vs Finland: can Poland secure a home victory? Poland Odds: 1.6 Finland Bet now Mostbet
Belgium vs Kazakhstan prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Belgium vs Kazakhstan: can the Belgian national team extend their unbeaten run? Belgium Odds: 1.7 Kazakhstan Bet now 1xBet
Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever prediction WNBA Today, 15:00 Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever prediction and betting tip for the September 7, 2025 matchup Washington Mystics Odds: 1.68 Indiana Fever Recommended 1xBet
Mozambique vs Botswana prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 sep 2025, 09:00 Mozambique vs Botswana: Who will seize second place in the table? Mozambique Odds: 2 Botswana Bet now 1xBet
Zambia vs Morocco prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 sep 2025, 09:00 Zambia vs Morocco prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 8, 2025 Zambia Odds: 1.6 Morocco Bet now Mostbet
Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 sep 2025, 09:00 Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 8, 2025 Equatorial Guinea Odds: 1.5 Tunisia Recommended Melbet
Indonesia vs Lebanon prediction Friendly International 08 sep 2025, 09:30 Indonesia vs Lebanon: Will Indonesia extend their home winning streak? Indonesia Odds: 1.8 Lebanon Bet now 1xBet
Guinea vs Algeria prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 sep 2025, 12:00 Guinea vs Algeria: will Algeria secure their spot at the 2026 World Cup? Guinea Odds: 1.9 Algeria Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores