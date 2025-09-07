Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.74 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On 9 September 2025, as part of the World Cup European qualifiers in Group K, Serbia will face England. The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let's take a look at a bet on the teams' scoring output in this clash.

Serbia

The Serbian national team heads into their upcoming showdown against England in strong form and with respectable results. The team is currently enjoying a seven-match unbeaten streak, with three wins and four draws. Particularly worth noting is their defensive solidity—during this run, Serbia conceded in only two games and managed to keep five clean sheets.

In the ongoing qualifying campaign, Serbia have already played three matches: they secured convincing victories over Andorra and Latvia, and drew 0-0 with Albania. As a result, the team sits in second place in the standings, five points behind group leaders England, and holds a two-point advantage over Albania in third.

On the international stage, Serbia have also shown consistency—remaining in the elite division of the Nations League after defeating Austria in the playoffs.

As for head-to-head encounters with England, the teams have met just once—at Euro 2024. On that occasion, England narrowly edged out Serbia with a 1-0 victory.

England

England, under new head coach Thomas Tuchel, have made a superb start to qualification. While their play may not always thrill the fans with flair, their results are undeniably impressive. In their first four outings, the Three Lions have recorded four wins, collected maximum points, kept four clean sheets and scored eight goals.

The team is in excellent shape, riding a seven-match winning streak in official fixtures. England's reliability at the back has been the foundation for their confident control of matches.

Previously, England competed in Nations League Division B, where they managed to earn promotion to the elite League A. Now, Tuchel's side are on the brink of cementing their place at the top of their qualifying group.

Probable lineups

Serbia: Petrovic, Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic, Zivkovic, Ilic, Lukic, Katai, Kostic, Vlahovic, Jovic.

Petrovic, Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic, Zivkovic, Ilic, Lukic, Katai, Kostic, Vlahovic, Jovic. England: Pickford, James, Guehi, Burn, Lewis-Skelly, Anderson, Rice, Eze, Madueke, Rashford, Kane.

Key facts and head-to-head

Serbia have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

Serbia have won 3 of their last 4 home games.

12 of Serbia's last 14 matches have finished with under 2.5 goals.

England have won 7 of their last 8 games.

England have won 5 of their last 6 away matches.

Serbia vs England match prediction

This encounter brings together the two main favourites of the group—Serbia and England. The sides have previously met once in an official competition, with England narrowly clinching victory in a hard-fought contest. Serbia traditionally play a cautious, defence-oriented style, while England, despite their defensive consistency, aren't particularly prolific in attack. Given the current form and tactical approaches of both teams, this upcoming match promises a tightly contested battle, where every mistake could prove costly. Expect a cagey affair with few goals. My pick for this match is under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.74.