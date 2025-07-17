Sweden vs England prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 17, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.76 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 17, Zurich will host the Women's Euro quarter-final showdown between Sweden and England. Here’s my take on the best bet for this highly anticipated clash.

Sweden

Sweden's women have an impressive footballing pedigree, having reached the Euro finals four times and clinched the title once—though that was some time ago. This tournament has seen them in impeccable form, starting with a 1-0 victory over Denmark in the first group stage match. They followed up with a routine 3-0 win against Poland.

The final group match was a battle for top spot against Germany. Sweden fell behind early but bounced back to claim a convincing 4-1 victory. Such results have surely boosted the team's confidence heading into the knockout rounds.

England

England come into this Euros as defending champions, having lifted the trophy three years ago on home soil. Their campaign in Switzerland started with a tough 1-2 defeat to a strong French side. In the second match, they steamrolled the Netherlands 4-0.

There were no issues in their third match either—against Wales in a British derby, the Lionesses romped to a 6-1 demolition. England finished second in their group, trailing only France. To keep their title defense alive, they’ll need to deliver their very best football here.

Probable lineups

Sweden : Falk, Holmberg, Björn, Eriksson, Andersson, Angeldal, Asllani, Bennison, Rytting Kaneryd, Blackstenius, Rolfö.

England: Hampton, Bronze, Williamson, Carter, Greenwood, Stanway, Walsh, Toone, James, Russo, Hemp.

H2H

These two sides share a rich head-to-head history, with matches often going either way. Last year, they met in Euro qualification and both encounters ended in draws—0-0 and 1-1.

Prediction

On paper, England are slight favorites, but this is shaping up to be a tough and tightly contested match that could go either way. Women’s football is unpredictable, and much will depend on who capitalizes on their chances. I’m backing both teams to find the net in this one.