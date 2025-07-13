RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Klaksvik vs SJK prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 17, 2025

Klaksvik vs SJK prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 17, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Klaksvik vs SJK prediction Photo: https://x.com/KI_Klaksvik/Author unknownn
Klaksvik
Klaksvik Klaksvik Schedule Klaksvik Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
17 july 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Torshavn, Gundadalur Stadium
SJK
SJK SJK Schedule SJK Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.54
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On July 17, 2025, Klaksvik and SJK will clash in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round. In the opening encounter, the visitors from the Faroe Islands seized a crucial away victory, with Klaksvik edging out a 2-1 win. Let's take a closer look at the teams' attacking potential for this decisive match.

Klaksvik

Klaksvik has been the undisputed powerhouse of Faroese football in recent years. The club clinched the national championship three consecutive times (2021, 2022, and 2023), but last season narrowly missed out on the title to Vikingur. This campaign, however, Klaksvik has stormed back to the summit, leading the league by 11 points after 16 rounds. Their attacking prowess is matched by a rock-solid defense — 52 goals scored and only 8 conceded, with the team still unbeaten.

Klaksvik's form can only be described as phenomenal: the club is unbeaten in 29 straight matches. Their last defeat dates back to last season's Conference League qualifiers against Finnish side HJK, when they drew 2-2 at home but lost the away leg 2-1.

This season, Klaksvik continues to impress on the European stage. In the first leg of this tie, they earned a vital away win: after a balanced first half, the Faroese took the lead just before the break. Although their opponents equalized after halftime, Klaksvik quickly regained the advantage and now return home with a comfortable edge.

SJK

SJK is a relatively modest club by Finnish standards. Their sole league title came back in 2015. Last season, SJK finished fourth, securing a spot in the Conference League qualifiers.

The club's European pedigree is limited. In the 2022/2023 campaign, SJK edged past Estonia's Flora (4-3 on aggregate) but then fell to Norway's Lillestrom, losing both legs — 0-1 at home and 2-5 away.

In the current Finnish league season, SJK sits fifth after 15 rounds, trailing the leaders by 8 points. To make matters worse, the team recently crashed out of the Finnish Cup, losing 0-2 in the quarterfinals to AC Oulu.

Against the backdrop of a dominant and unbeaten Klaksvik, SJK look clear underdogs to progress. Overturning the first-leg deficit on Faroe soil and ending the hosts’ 29-match unbeaten streak seems a daunting task.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Klaksvik are unbeaten in their last 29 matches.
  • SJK have conceded in 6 of their last 7 games.
  • Both teams have scored in 7 of SJK’s last 9 matches.
  • The first leg ended with a 2-1 win for Klaksvik.

Probable line-ups

  • Klaksvik: Jensen, Telechea, Fere, D. Johansen, Jensen, Hansson, Andreasen, Danielsen, Johannesen, Klettskard, Frederiksberg.
  • SJK: Paunio, Yussif, Vaisto, Chukwudi, Fati, Paananen, Gasc, Arsalo, Hannola, Streng, Karjalainen.

Klaksvik vs SJK match prediction

SJK have no choice but to attack — after losing the first leg, they must push forward, create chances, and find the net. However, Klaksvik are a force at home: they dominate domestically, score regularly, and rarely relinquish control. Meanwhile, SJK have shown defensive frailties this season and often concede. Under these circumstances, expect an open, attacking game with plenty of action. My pick for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.54.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.54
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Cerro Largo prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Central Cordoba vs Cerro Largo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.5 Cerro Largo Recommended 1xBet
Bahia vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Bahia vs América de Cali. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.93 America de Cali Bet now Melbet
Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Independiente del Valle Odds: 2.07 Vasco da Gama Bet now 1xBet
Vissel Kobe vs Ventforet Kofu prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kobe vs Kofu: Who will advance to the next round of the Emperor's Cup playoffs? Vissel Kobe Odds: 1.6 Ventforet Kofu Recommended Mostbet
Kawasaki Frontale vs SC Sagamihara prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kawasaki Frontale vs Sagamihara prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Kawasaki Frontale Odds: 1.5 SC Sagamihara Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs NK Lokomotiva prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 06:30 Brugge vs Lokomotiva Zagreb: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 16, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.7 NK Lokomotiva Bet now 1xBet
Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Friendly matches 16 july 2025, 08:00 Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Osijek Odds: 2 Dynamo Kyiv Recommended Melbet
Ajax vs PAOK Thessaloniki FC prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 08:00 Ajax vs PAOK: prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Ajax Odds: 1.67 PAOK Thessaloniki FC Bet now Mostbet
Auda vs Larne prediction Europa Conference League 16 july 2025, 12:00 Auda vs Larne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 16 July 2025 Auda Odds: 1.9 Larne Bet now Melbet
Sporting CP vs Celtic prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Sporting vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.7 Celtic Recommended Melbet
Aston Villa vs Walsall prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Walsall vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.57 Walsall Bet now 1xBet
Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction Champions League 16 july 2025, 14:45 Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Linfield Odds: 1.83 Shelbourne Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
KF Shkendija 1 - 1 TNS Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
1
TNS
1
98’
Inter Club d'Escaldes 1 - 1 FC FCSB Today, 14:30 Champions League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
1
FC FCSB
1
80’
Buducnost Podgorica 0 - 2 FC Noah Today, 15:00 Champions League
Buducnost Podgorica
0
FC Noah
2
47’
Zrinjski Mostar 1 - 0 Virtus Acquaviva Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
1
Virtus Acquaviva
0
49’
Breidablik 4 - 0 Egnatia Today, 15:00 Champions League
Breidablik
4
Egnatia
0
49’
Auda - : - Larne 16 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Auda
-
Larne
-
12:00
Dinamo Minsk - : - Ludogorets Razgrad 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
-
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
14:45
Linfield - : - Shelbourne 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
New England Revolution
-
19:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:00 Ramón Díaz to Take Over as Olimpia Head Coach Football news Today, 14:52 Atlético Madrid signs Thiago Almada Football news Today, 14:28 Rulani Mokwena Explains Why He Took Charge of MC Alger Football news Today, 14:00 “First day at school.” De Bruyne shares photo from his first day at Napoli Football news Today, 13:31 Saudi clubs are once again ready to sign Darwin Núñez Football news Today, 12:53 Galatasaray ready to make another official bid to Napoli for Osimhen Football news Today, 12:28 Chelsea resumes negotiations for Jorrel Hato transfer from Ajax Esports News Today, 12:02 Palmer takes center stage. EA SPORTS releases teaser for new EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:38 Captain and Leader Leaves Kaizer Chiefs for Austria Boxing News Today, 11:19 There was no shortage of emotions. Usyk and Dubois hold their first face-off at Wembley
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores