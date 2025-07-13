Klaksvik vs SJK prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 17, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.54 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On July 17, 2025, Klaksvik and SJK will clash in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round. In the opening encounter, the visitors from the Faroe Islands seized a crucial away victory, with Klaksvik edging out a 2-1 win. Let's take a closer look at the teams' attacking potential for this decisive match.

Klaksvik

Klaksvik has been the undisputed powerhouse of Faroese football in recent years. The club clinched the national championship three consecutive times (2021, 2022, and 2023), but last season narrowly missed out on the title to Vikingur. This campaign, however, Klaksvik has stormed back to the summit, leading the league by 11 points after 16 rounds. Their attacking prowess is matched by a rock-solid defense — 52 goals scored and only 8 conceded, with the team still unbeaten.

Klaksvik's form can only be described as phenomenal: the club is unbeaten in 29 straight matches. Their last defeat dates back to last season's Conference League qualifiers against Finnish side HJK, when they drew 2-2 at home but lost the away leg 2-1.

This season, Klaksvik continues to impress on the European stage. In the first leg of this tie, they earned a vital away win: after a balanced first half, the Faroese took the lead just before the break. Although their opponents equalized after halftime, Klaksvik quickly regained the advantage and now return home with a comfortable edge.

SJK

SJK is a relatively modest club by Finnish standards. Their sole league title came back in 2015. Last season, SJK finished fourth, securing a spot in the Conference League qualifiers.

The club's European pedigree is limited. In the 2022/2023 campaign, SJK edged past Estonia's Flora (4-3 on aggregate) but then fell to Norway's Lillestrom, losing both legs — 0-1 at home and 2-5 away.

In the current Finnish league season, SJK sits fifth after 15 rounds, trailing the leaders by 8 points. To make matters worse, the team recently crashed out of the Finnish Cup, losing 0-2 in the quarterfinals to AC Oulu.

Against the backdrop of a dominant and unbeaten Klaksvik, SJK look clear underdogs to progress. Overturning the first-leg deficit on Faroe soil and ending the hosts’ 29-match unbeaten streak seems a daunting task.

Key facts and head-to-head

Klaksvik are unbeaten in their last 29 matches.

SJK have conceded in 6 of their last 7 games.

Both teams have scored in 7 of SJK’s last 9 matches.

The first leg ended with a 2-1 win for Klaksvik.

Probable line-ups

Klaksvik: Jensen, Telechea, Fere, D. Johansen, Jensen, Hansson, Andreasen, Danielsen, Johannesen, Klettskard, Frederiksberg.

Jensen, Telechea, Fere, D. Johansen, Jensen, Hansson, Andreasen, Danielsen, Johannesen, Klettskard, Frederiksberg. SJK: Paunio, Yussif, Vaisto, Chukwudi, Fati, Paananen, Gasc, Arsalo, Hannola, Streng, Karjalainen.

Klaksvik vs SJK match prediction

SJK have no choice but to attack — after losing the first leg, they must push forward, create chances, and find the net. However, Klaksvik are a force at home: they dominate domestically, score regularly, and rarely relinquish control. Meanwhile, SJK have shown defensive frailties this season and often concede. Under these circumstances, expect an open, attacking game with plenty of action. My pick for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.54.