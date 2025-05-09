RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Stuttgart vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025

Stuttgart vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
VfB Stuttgart vs Augsburg prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
VfB Stuttgart VfB Stuttgart
Bundesliga Germany 11 may 2025, 13:30 VfB Stuttgart - Augsburg
-
- : -
Germany, Stuttgart, Stuttgart Arena
Augsburg Augsburg
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.0)
Odds: 1.87
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches of the 33rd round of the German championship will be played on Sunday at the MHP Arena, where the local Stuttgart will host Augsburg. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, offering excellent chances for success.

Match preview

After three matches without a win, Stuttgart finally got back on track, ending their winless streak with a 1-0 victory over St. Pauli. These vital three points lifted the team to 10th place in the standings and strengthened their position in the battle for higher spots in the Bundesliga.

Now, the Swabians are aiming to keep up their form and climb further, striving for better results in the remaining games of the season. It’s worth noting, however, that their home form hasn't been consistent. In 16 home fixtures, the Swabians have managed just six wins, suffering eight defeats.

Augsburg are still going through a tough patch, having earned just one point from their last three matches. Their only positive result came from a goalless draw with Eintracht. In their most recent outing, they lost 1-3 at home to Holstein Kiel, which further complicated their standing in the table.

Currently, the team sits in 11th place, just one point behind their upcoming opponent in this 33rd round. Interestingly, Augsburg had enjoyed a long unbeaten run away from home. That streak began back in December after a loss to Holstein and lasted until late April, when it was snapped by a 0-2 defeat to Bayer.

Probable lineups

  • Stuttgart: Alexander Nübel – Jeff Chabot, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Finn Jeltsch, Leonidas Stergiou – Chris Führich, Atakan Karazor, Angelo Stiller, Fabian Rieder – Deniz Undav, Ermedin Demirović
  • Augsburg: Finn Dahmen – Keven Schlotterbeck, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Chrislain Matsima, Dimitris Giannoulis – Marius Wolf, Frank Onyeka, Kristijan Jakić, Alexis Claude-Maurice, Fredrik Jensen – Samuel Essende

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Stuttgart have beaten Augsburg in their last four meetings, including twice this season – both in the Bundesliga and the Cup, each time with a 1-0 scoreline
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has only come through in one of the last five encounters
  • The "Both teams to score" option has landed in just one of the last five matches

Prediction

The bookmakers are backing Stuttgart in this match, offering odds of 1.53 for a home win. We believe the Swabians will notch another victory, and our recommended bet is "Stuttgart to win with a -1.0 handicap" at odds of 1.87.

Prediction on game W1(-1.0)
Odds: 1.87
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Valencia vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 10 may 2025, 08:00 Valencia vs Getafe prediction: will the hosts extend their incredible run? Valencia Odds: 2.06 Getafe Recommended Melbet
Holstein Kiel vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2025, 09:30 Holstein vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Holstein Kiel Odds: 1.6 Freiburg Bet now 22Bet
Union Berlin vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2025, 09:30 Union vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Union Berlin Odds: 1.76 FC Heidenheim Bet now 1xBet
Sweden vs Austria prediction World Cup 2025 10 may 2025, 10:20 Sweden vs Austria: prediction and bets for the match on May 10, 2025 Sweden Odds: 1.51 Austria Recommended 1Win
Lazio vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy 10 may 2025, 12:00 Lazio vs Juventus: Who will secure their spot in the UEFA Champions League zone? Lazio Odds: 3.2 Juventus Bet now 1Win
Lazio vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy 10 may 2025, 12:00 Fulham vs Everton: can Fulham close in on the Premier League top 7? Lazio Odds: 1.85 Juventus Bet now 1Win
Mallorca vs Real Valladolid prediction LaLiga Spain 10 may 2025, 12:30 Mallorca vs Valladolid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Mallorca Odds: 1.96 Real Valladolid Recommended 1xBet
Angers vs Strasbourg prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Angers vs Strasbourg: Will Strasbourg continue their Champions League pursuit? Angers Odds: 1.8 Strasbourg Bet now 1Win
Brest vs Lille prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Brest vs Lille: Can Lille join the race for Ligue 1 silver? Brest Odds: 1.75 Lille Bet now 1Win
Le Havre vs Marseille prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Le Havre vs Marseille: Will Marseille hold on to second place in Ligue 1? Le Havre Odds: 1.5 Marseille Recommended 1Win
Toulouse vs Lens prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Toulouse vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 10, 2025 Toulouse Odds: 1.7 Lens Bet now 22Bet
Reims vs Saint-Etienne prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Reims vs Saint-Étienne prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Reims Odds: 1.6 Saint-Etienne Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe 10 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari 10 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Wolverhampton - : - Brighton 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
-
Brighton
-
10:00
Southampton - : - Manchester City 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
-
Manchester City
-
10:00
Ipswich - : - Brentford 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Ipswich
-
Brentford
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:05 Frank Fabra Nears Boca Exit After Prolonged Absence from First Team Football news Today, 17:45 Former Pachuca and León Defender Julio Manzur Arrested in Paraguay for Drug Trafficking Football news Today, 17:38 Orlando Pirates are playing their last cards in the transfer window! Football news Today, 17:25 Colombian Forward Sebastián Villa Leads Rivadavia Into Knockout Clash vs Independiente Football news Today, 17:10 "Not for sale." Amorim sends a clear message to anyone eyeing Bruno Fernandes Football news Today, 17:05 CONCACAF Confirms 2025 Caribbean Cup Format, Schedule and Draw Details Football news Today, 16:40 Canadian Striker Jordan Hamilton Joins Myanmar Champions Shan United Football news Today, 16:18 Xabi Alonso to bring three members of his coaching staff to Real Madrid Football news Today, 16:12 Cruz Azul, Porto Settle Dispute Over Anselmi’s Exit Before TAS Ruling Football news Today, 15:53 FIFA officially expands Women's World Cup to 48 teams
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores