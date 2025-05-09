Stuttgart vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025

Prediction on game W1(-1.0) Odds: 1.87 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 33rd round of the German championship will be played on Sunday at the MHP Arena, where the local Stuttgart will host Augsburg. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, offering excellent chances for success.

Match preview

After three matches without a win, Stuttgart finally got back on track, ending their winless streak with a 1-0 victory over St. Pauli. These vital three points lifted the team to 10th place in the standings and strengthened their position in the battle for higher spots in the Bundesliga.

Now, the Swabians are aiming to keep up their form and climb further, striving for better results in the remaining games of the season. It’s worth noting, however, that their home form hasn't been consistent. In 16 home fixtures, the Swabians have managed just six wins, suffering eight defeats.

Augsburg are still going through a tough patch, having earned just one point from their last three matches. Their only positive result came from a goalless draw with Eintracht. In their most recent outing, they lost 1-3 at home to Holstein Kiel, which further complicated their standing in the table.

Currently, the team sits in 11th place, just one point behind their upcoming opponent in this 33rd round. Interestingly, Augsburg had enjoyed a long unbeaten run away from home. That streak began back in December after a loss to Holstein and lasted until late April, when it was snapped by a 0-2 defeat to Bayer.

Probable lineups

Stuttgart : Alexander Nübel – Jeff Chabot, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Finn Jeltsch, Leonidas Stergiou – Chris Führich, Atakan Karazor, Angelo Stiller, Fabian Rieder – Deniz Undav, Ermedin Demirović

: Alexander Nübel – Jeff Chabot, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Finn Jeltsch, Leonidas Stergiou – Chris Führich, Atakan Karazor, Angelo Stiller, Fabian Rieder – Deniz Undav, Ermedin Demirović Augsburg: Finn Dahmen – Keven Schlotterbeck, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Chrislain Matsima, Dimitris Giannoulis – Marius Wolf, Frank Onyeka, Kristijan Jakić, Alexis Claude-Maurice, Fredrik Jensen – Samuel Essende

Match facts and head-to-head

Stuttgart have beaten Augsburg in their last four meetings, including twice this season – both in the Bundesliga and the Cup, each time with a 1-0 scoreline

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has only come through in one of the last five encounters

The "Both teams to score" option has landed in just one of the last five matches

Prediction

The bookmakers are backing Stuttgart in this match, offering odds of 1.53 for a home win. We believe the Swabians will notch another victory, and our recommended bet is "Stuttgart to win with a -1.0 handicap" at odds of 1.87.