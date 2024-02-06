RU RU NG NG
Strasbourg vs Le Havre prediction and betting tips on Febeuary 7, 2024

Strasbourg vs Le Havre prediction and betting tips on Febeuary 7, 2024

Strasbourg vs Le Havre prediction
Coupe de France 07 feb 2024, 14:30 Strasbourg - Le Havre
We present to our readers a prediction for the Strasbourg – Le Havre match, where adversaries will compete in the French Cup.

Strasbourg

For Strasbourg, the current season is progressing reasonably well. The team has firmly settled in the middle of the Ligue 1 table, occupying the tenth position. In the last round, the team suffered a 1-2 defeat at home against the reigning champions PSG, extending their winless streak to three matches. While Strasbourg currently feels secure, boasting a 9-point cushion from the relegation zone, it would be wise for the team to make a concerted effort to progress far in the French Cup under these circumstances.

Le Havre

The "Navy Blues" have only recently returned to the elite of French football this season, so their current 11th place can be considered a commendable achievement, with an 8-point gap from the danger zone. In the last round, Le Havre held Monaco to a 1-1 draw away, although it was an undeserved draw as their opponents clearly outperformed them. The team remains undefeated in three consecutive Ligue 1 matches, accruing 5 points during this period. Le Havre no longer carries the burden of a newcomer; they have gained confidence in their abilities.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The teams have already faced each other once this season, with Strasbourg managing to snatch a home victory with a score of 2-1, scoring the decisive goal in injury time, although Le Havre put up a strong performance in that match.
  • In this season's Ligue 1, Le Havre has secured only one victory in 11 away matches, with 7 draws and three defeats.
  • Strasbourg has had a mixed record at home, with 4 wins, 3 draws, and 3 defeats.

Strasbourg vs Le Havre Prediction

We anticipate an intriguing and unpredictable match, with just one point separating the teams in the league. Strasbourg is slightly favored in this pairing, likely due to the home advantage. A promising bet in this encounter appears to be a victory for the hosts with a zero-goal handicap.

Comments
