Dailysports Predictions Football CAF Confederations Cup Stellenbosch vs Simba prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – April 27, 2025

Stellenbosch vs Simba prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – April 27, 2025

CAF Confederations Cup 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Stellenbosch - Simba SC
On April 27, 2025, the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final will take place, where Stellenbosch will host Simba. Let's consider betting on the number of goals scored in this encounter.

Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch had a rough start in the Confederation Cup group stage, losing their first two matches. However, the team then secured three consecutive victories, earning 9 points and advancing to the playoffs in second place, scoring 6 goals and conceding 10. Meanwhile, the South Africans fell significantly behind the group leader, Berkane, trailing by seven points. In the final round, the team suffered their largest defeat, losing 0-5 to the same Moroccan club.

In the quarter-finals, Stellenbosch caused a sensation by knocking out the defending champion, Egypt's Zamalek. The first match in South Africa ended 0-0, and in the return leg away, the team scored the only goal in the 79th minute to advance.

In the upcoming semi-final, the task will be more challenging: after a 0-1 defeat in the first match against the Tanzanian opponent, Stellenbosch needs nothing short of a victory at home.

In the domestic league, the club is in 4th place and continues to fight for a spot in international competitions.

Simba

The Tanzanian club Simba finished the group stage in first place, edging out Constantine by just one point. In six matches, the team secured four victories and suffered only one away defeat, 1-2, to the same Constantine. However, in the sixth round, Simba convincingly avenged this loss at home, defeating their opponent 2-0, which allowed them to top the group.

In the quarter-finals, Simba faced Egypt's Al-Masry. The first away match ended in a hopeless 0-2 defeat, and it seemed that their chances of advancing were almost gone. However, at home, the team managed to win by the same score and then triumphed in the penalty shootout.

In the national championship, Simba continues to fight for the title, trailing the current leader by a few points but with games in hand.

Probable line-ups

  • Stellenbosch: Masuluke, Touré, Basadien, Moloisane, Godswill, Khiba, Nduli, Jabaar, Nku, Titus, De Jong.
  • Simba: Kamara, Mohamed, Hussein Mohamed, Karabué, Kapombe, Mpanzu, Ngoma, Kagoma, Kibu, Ahoua, Mukwala.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Stellenbosch is unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Under 2.5 goals were scored in 11 of Stellenbosch's last 13 home matches.
  • Simba has won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Under 2.5 goals were scored in 3 of Simba's last 4 matches.
  • The first semi-final clash between these opponents ended with a 1-0 victory for Simba.

Match prediction Stellenbosch vs Simba

In the second leg of the semi-final between Stellenbosch and Simba, we can expect a cautious game with minimal scoring. Both teams will play with maximum focus given the importance of the result for both sides. Stellenbosch needs a victory to reach the final, while Simba, holding a one-goal advantage, will look for counter-attacking opportunities but is unlikely to take risky plays. My bet is on a total match score of under 2 goals with odds of 1.76.

