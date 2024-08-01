Sporting Lisbon vs Porto prediction and betting tips - August 3, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.71 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

Already on Saturday, August 3rd, we will find out the name of the team that will win the first trophy of the new season in Portuguese football. In the Portuguese Super Cup match, Sporting Lisbon will face Porto. The predictions and bets for this match have been prepared by the Dailysports analysts team.

Sporting Lisbon

Sporting is the champion of Portugal. The "Lions" won the Primeira Liga very confidently, finishing 10 points ahead of Benfica. In 34 matches, Sporting secured 29 wins, drew 3 times, and suffered only 2 losses. It is not surprising that after such a season, the team's leaders attracted significant interest. However, Sporting managed to retain its stars, including top scorer Viktor Gyökeres, and head coach Rúben Amorim, who was courted by Liverpool.

In preparation for the season, Sporting played three friendly matches, in which they looked very solid. The "Lions" thrashed Athletic Bilbao 3-0, beat Sevilla 2-1, and drew 2-2 against Union Saint-Gilloise.

Porto

The past season was absolutely ambiguous for Porto. The "Dragons" were eliminated from the Champions League by Arsenal in the Round of 16 only after a penalty shootout, and at the end of the season, they won the Portuguese Cup. However, in the Primeira Liga, Porto finished only third, trailing Benfica by 8 points, which took second place. Porto even risked missing the top 3, but in the decisive match, they managed to beat Braga and surpass them.

Unlike Sporting, Porto changed their head coach. Sérgio Conceição was replaced by his assistant Vítor Bruno. Under his guidance, the "Dragons" won all their friendly matches before the start of the season, and in the last one, they thrashed Al Nassr 4-0.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the Portuguese Cup final, Porto beat Sporting 2-1 in extra time.

In last season's Primeira Liga, Sporting won against Porto at home 2-0, and at the Estádio do Dragão, the teams drew 2-2.

Sporting has won the Portuguese Super Cup 10 times, while Porto has won it 24 times. The current trophy holder is Benfica.

Sporting Lisbon vs Porto prediction

It is difficult to predict the winner in such a match, but at the start of the season, both teams are likely to make defensive mistakes. My bet is that both teams will score.