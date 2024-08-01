RU RU
Tottenham vs Bayern prediction and betting tips - August 3, 2024

Tottenham vs Bayern prediction and betting tips - August 3, 2024

Jan Novak
Bayern Munich vs Tottenham prediction Photo: fcbayern.com/ Author unknown
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Club Friendlies 03 aug 2024, 07:00 Bayern Munich - Tottenham
-
- : -
International,
Tottenham Tottenham
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.55
Odds: 1.55

In a friendly match, Tottenham Hotspur will face Bayern Munich. The match will take place in Seoul on Saturday, August 3rd, with kickoff scheduled for 13:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been prepared by experts from Dailysports.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham had a strong start last season and remained in the Champions League zone for a long time, but ultimately fell out of the top four. This transfer window, the Spurs have not been very active in the market.

Notable signings include Lucas Bergvall and Gray Archie for a total of just over £50 million. During the offseason, the club has played five friendly matches, none of which they lost in regular time. Tottenham will conclude their preparation for the new season with two matches against Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich

After a disappointing last season, where the club finished without any trophies for the first time in a long while, Bayern underwent some staffing changes. Vincent Kompany took over as head coach, and several high-profile players joined the team in Munich.

While Hiroki Ito's move from Stuttgart did not cause much stir, the transfers of Palhinha and Olise cost over €100 million. In their friendly matches, Bayern has not been particularly impressive, despite not playing against strong opponents. A notable result was a draw with the German Regional League club, Düren.

Interesting facts and head-to-head encounters

  • Tottenham scored in all their friendly matches, conceding in only one of them.
  • The teams met in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League in 2019, with Bayern winning both matches with an aggregate score of 10-3.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Despite the exhibition nature of the match, I believe we will see an intriguing game. A bet on both teams to score seems promising.

