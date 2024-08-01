RU RU
Canada vs Spain prediction and betting tips - August 2, 2024

Canada vs Spain prediction and betting tips - August 2, 2024

Jan Novak
Canada vs Spain prediction Photo: eurohoops.net/ Author unknownn
Canada Canada
Olympics 2024. Men 02 aug 2024, 11:15 Canada - Spain
Villeneuve-d'Ascq, Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Spain Spain
In the framework of the Olympic basketball tournament, a match between the national teams of Canada and Spain will take place. The encounter is scheduled for Friday, August 2nd, at 17:15 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been prepared by experts from Dailysports.

Canada

The Canadian basketball players were among the first to achieve the minimum objective at this Olympics, securing a spot in the quarterfinals. This comes as no surprise, as the North American team boasts top-tier NBA stars.

Canada confidently handled Greece and Australia, with Toronto Raptors forward Barrett emerging as the true leader and architect of these victories. Notably, he, rather than Gilgeous-Alexander, scored the most points in these matches for his team.

Spain

The Spaniards unsurprisingly lost to Australia at the start of the Olympic tournament. They approached the match against Greece as underdogs but managed to surprise many by defeating Giannis and his team.

A victory over Canada would guarantee a spot in the quarterfinals for Spain, though even in the event of a loss, they still have a chance. In that case, the point difference among the third-placed teams in the groups will be decisive.

Interesting facts and head-to-head encounters

  • Canada has won four matches in a row.
  • Spain has suffered only one defeat in their last nine games.
  • In head-to-head encounters, Spain leads 3:2, but the last two matches were won by Canada.

Canada vs Spain Prediction

Canada enters this match as the clear favorite, but the result is not crucial for them, as they have already secured a spot in the quarterfinals. I am betting on a victory for the European team with a +12 point spread.

