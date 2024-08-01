Australia vs Greece prediction and betting tips - August 2, 2024

Prediction on game W2(+9) Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the framework of the Olympic basketball tournament, a clash between the national teams of Greece and Australia will take place. The match is scheduled for Friday, August 2nd, at 13:30 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been prepared by experts from Dailysports.

Australia

The Australian team had an excellent start at the 2024 Olympics, convincingly defeating Spain in the first round of the group stage. However, a loss in the second match to Canada slightly undermined the team's position.

On the other hand, the Australians could still make it to the Olympic playoffs even if they lose two out of three matches and finish third in their group. Landale and Giddey will undoubtedly try to secure a victory over the Greeks to guarantee a spot in the quarterfinals.

Greece

Despite Giannis' presence, the Greek team has not shown positive results in these Olympic Games. However, all is not lost, and a victory in the final group stage match could propel Greece to the quarterfinals.

Notably, the Greeks lost both matches against Spain and Canada by the same margin of 7 points. Interestingly, Antetokounmpo scored 61 points in these games, accounting for 40% of the total.

Interesting facts and head-to-head encounters

Australia has only two losses in their last 13 matches.

The Greeks have lost three matches in a row.

In the last three head-to-head matches, the Australians have emerged victorious.

Australia vs Greece Prediction

This match will be crucial for both teams, as they still have a chance to continue competing for medals. Expect an engaging game of basketball, and I suggest betting on Greece to win with a +9 point spread.