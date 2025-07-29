RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Spartak Trnava vs Hibernians prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025

Spartak Trnava vs Hibernians prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Spartak Trnava vs Hibernians prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
31 july 2025, 11:30
- : -
International, Trnava, Anton Malatinsky
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
One of the second-leg encounters of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round will take place on Thursday at the Anton Malatinsky Stadium in Trnava. Slovakian side Spartak will host Maltese club Hibernians after a 2-1 victory in the first leg. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

The Slovakian club justified its status as favourites in the first match, though it wasn’t an easy ride. A penalty goal in the 84th minute allowed Spartak to snatch a win away in Malta. Another psychological boost was their confident 3-0 victory over Ruzomberok in the latest Slovak league fixture. The team is gradually hitting its stride after a challenging pre-season, and this home match is a perfect opportunity to showcase their superiority.

Spartak are traditionally strong in European competition on home turf. In five head-to-head meetings with Hibernians, Trnava have emerged victorious every time, three of those wins coming by a margin of more than one goal. The squad blends creativity and discipline, enabling them to control the tempo and minimise risks.

The Maltese side started the home leg passively, conceding as early as the 27th minute, but showed character to level the score 10 minutes before full time. However, Trnava’s swift reply dashed any hopes of a positive result. Hibernians still struggle to organise their attack — they managed just one shot on target in the entire first match.

Hibernians’ form leaves much to be desired. While they advanced through the cup stages in spring, the level of European competition demands much more. The trip to Trnava will be a serious test — Hibernians have yet to claim a victory over Slovak opposition in their head-to-head history.

Probable lineups

  • Spartak Trnava: Frelih Z., Holík L., Kostrna K., Nwadike R., Tomič M., Procházka R., Kratochvíl M., Mikovič M., Badolo S., Djorish M., Azango F.
  • Hibernians: Sanchez P., Alfred S., Kevin Fraga, Monteiro Ribeiro R. B. F., Shaw K., Villela L., Degabriele Y., Kristensen B., Martins A., Mullen, Pedrao

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Spartak Trnava have won all five of their head-to-head matches against Hibernians since 2014.
  • Hibernians registered just one shot on target in the first leg.
  • Trnava have won their last two home matches against Hibernians by a margin of two goals or more.

Prediction

Form, head-to-head stats, and squad quality all favour the hosts. Spartak Trnava are motivated to progress and, with full backing from the stands, are unlikely to take their foot off the gas. Hibernians, though a gritty side, are unlikely to mount much resistance on the road. Expect a confident home win by at least two goals.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
