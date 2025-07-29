Hibernian vs Midtjylland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 31 July 2025

Prediction on game Total under 3.0 Odds: 1.68 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the Europa League's second qualifying round will take place on Thursday at Easter Road Stadium in Edinburgh, where Scotland’s Hibernian hosts Denmark’s Midtjylland. The first leg ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw, and now both teams will battle it out for a spot in the third round, where Norwegian side Fredrikstad is already waiting. I’m backing goals in this encounter.

Match preview

David Gray’s men impressed in the first leg, not only opening the scoring through debutant Jamie McGrath but also looking confident on the road against a team that played Champions League football just a season ago. Despite the level score, the Hibees displayed a maturity and tactical flexibility rarely seen from them in Europe in recent years.

At home, Hibs are traditionally strong: they lost just three times in 19 Premiership matches at Easter Road last season. The support of the fans, defensive discipline, and fresh attacking ideas give the team a real shot at reaching the group stage of a European competition for the first time in their history.

Midtjylland didn’t start the season convincingly, but in their last Superliga outing, they emphatically thrashed SønderjyskE 6-2, despite conceding plenty of chances at their own end. The hero of the night was Franculino Djú, who netted a hat-trick and has already racked up five goals in two league appearances. His form will be a key factor in this return leg.

European experience, squad depth, and attacking efficiency make the Wolves a dangerous opponent. Thomas Thomasberg’s men rarely dominate away from home, but their ability to capitalize on opponents’ mistakes and their high level of individual skill could prove decisive in Edinburgh.

Probable line-ups

Hibernian: Smith; O'Hora, Bushiri, Airdale; Cadden, Mulligan, Levitt, Obita; McGrath, Boyle; Bowie

Smith; O'Hora, Bushiri, Airdale; Cadden, Mulligan, Levitt, Obita; McGrath, Boyle; Bowie Midtjylland: Lössl; Mbabu, Lee, M. Sørensen, Jensen; Osorio, Bravo, O. Sørensen, Simsir; Buksa, Djú

Match facts and head-to-head

The first leg ended 1-1, with both teams scoring from set pieces.

Hibernian have lost just 3 of their last 19 home games at Easter Road.

Franculino Djú has scored 5 goals for Midtjylland in two Danish Superliga matches.

Prediction

The return leg promises to be as tense as the first. Hibernian will rely on their dominant home form and organized defense, but the Danes boast the sharper attack and a more experienced bench. If the score remains level after 90 minutes, extra time could be decisive. We’re backing a draw in regular time and Midtjylland to win on aggregate. Our bet: Under 3.0 goals at odds of 1.68.