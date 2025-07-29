Grenoble vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – July 30, 2025

Prediction on game Win Auxerre Odds: 1.9 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the club friendlies will take place on July 30, 2025, in Grenoble at the Stade des Alpes. The local team, Grenoble, will take on Ligue 1 side Auxerre. Here’s a bet suggestion for the outcome of this clash, offering solid chances for success.

Match preview

Grenoble finished the 2024/25 season in ninth place in France’s Ligue 2, collecting 46 points. The team showed inconsistent form toward the end of the campaign, alternating wins and losses, and managed just three victories in their last 10 matches across all competitions. Defensive frailties remain a concern—Grenoble have conceded in each of their last 10 outings.

During the off-season, the coach’s squad is striving for improvement, but the results in friendlies have been disappointing: heavy losses to Troyes (0-5) and Servette (0-1), with a narrow win over Rodez (1-0) in between. At home, Grenoble play with energy, but under intense pressing, they often make mistakes up front and in central defence.

Auxerre comfortably held mid-table in Ligue 1, wrapping up the 2024/25 campaign in 11th place with 42 points. The Burgundy club stumbled toward the finish line, but this was mainly because their top-flight status was already secured. In their final six league games, Auxerre managed just one win—against Lens (1-0).

In pre-season friendlies, Auxerre have looked sharp: wins over Orléans (2-1) and Clermont (3-2) suggest the team is ready for the new season. The coaching staff are actively rotating the squad, testing the bench, and the team continues to show strong cohesion even with experimental line-ups.

Probable line-ups

Grenoble: Diop – Muyokolo, Mouazan, Mambo, Zauri – Diaby, Valls, Ksantiipp – Elfej, Bene, Paquier

Diop – Muyokolo, Mouazan, Mambo, Zauri – Diaby, Valls, Ksantiipp – Elfej, Bene, Paquier Auxerre: Léon – Swerraelta, Sinaïoko, Oppegard, Diousse – Diomande, Danoua – Akpa, Osman, Kazimir – Kasimir

Match facts and head-to-head

In their last friendly in 2024, Grenoble thrashed Auxerre 3-0

Auxerre have failed to beat Grenoble in their last four meetings, losing twice

Grenoble have lost two of their last three friendlies without scoring

Prediction

Given the current form, squad stability, and greater overall quality, Auxerre look like the favorites in this encounter. Even with squad rotation, the visitors are playing cohesive, effective football—something the hosts currently lack. Grenoble are unlikely to put up much resistance, especially with defensive gaps and a lack of resilience in recent friendlies.