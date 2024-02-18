Southampton vs Hull City prediction and betting tips on February 20, 2024

Prediction on game Win Southampton Odds: 1.53 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 29th round of the Championship, Southampton will host Hull City at their home ground. The match prediction for these teams is meticulously prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Southampton

Occupying the third position with 67 points, Southampton trails Leeds by a mere 2 points, with the advantage of having this match against Hull City in reserve. Thus, the clash against the "Tigers" presents an excellent opportunity for the "Saints" to ascend to the second spot. In the previous round, Southampton secured a 2-0 victory away against West Bromwich. However, prior to that, Russell Martin's team ended a streak of 25 matches undefeated by succumbing to Bristol City (1-2).

Hull City

Exceeding all expectations this season, Hull City sits in the eighth position with 51 points. If they avoid defeat against Southampton, the "Tigers" could elevate themselves into the playoff zone for promotion to the Premier League. Ahead of their journey to Southampton, Hull City won two consecutive Championship matches, both away, against Huddersfield (2-1) and Rotherham (2-1).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 12th round of the current season, Southampton triumphed over Hull City with a scoreline of 2-1.

Hull has won only 1 of the last 9 encounters against Southampton.

Across 26 matches between these teams, Hull City has secured only 5 victories, while Southampton has emerged victorious 13 times.

Southampton vs Hull City prediction

Southampton performs exceptionally well at their home stadium, and Hull City may approach the match fatigued due to constant travels. In this fixture, I predict a victory for Southampton.