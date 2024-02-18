RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Southampton vs Hull City prediction and betting tips on February 20, 2024

Southampton vs Hull City prediction and betting tips on February 20, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Southampton vs Hull prediction
Southampton Southampton
Championship England 20 feb 2024, 14:45 Southampton - Hull
-
- : -
England, Southampton, St. Mary's Stadium
Hull Hull
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Southampton
Odds: 1.53

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the 29th round of the Championship, Southampton will host Hull City at their home ground. The match prediction for these teams is meticulously prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Southampton

Occupying the third position with 67 points, Southampton trails Leeds by a mere 2 points, with the advantage of having this match against Hull City in reserve. Thus, the clash against the "Tigers" presents an excellent opportunity for the "Saints" to ascend to the second spot. In the previous round, Southampton secured a 2-0 victory away against West Bromwich. However, prior to that, Russell Martin's team ended a streak of 25 matches undefeated by succumbing to Bristol City (1-2).

Hull City

Exceeding all expectations this season, Hull City sits in the eighth position with 51 points. If they avoid defeat against Southampton, the "Tigers" could elevate themselves into the playoff zone for promotion to the Premier League. Ahead of their journey to Southampton, Hull City won two consecutive Championship matches, both away, against Huddersfield (2-1) and Rotherham (2-1).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 12th round of the current season, Southampton triumphed over Hull City with a scoreline of 2-1.
  • Hull has won only 1 of the last 9 encounters against Southampton.
  • Across 26 matches between these teams, Hull City has secured only 5 victories, while Southampton has emerged victorious 13 times.

Southampton vs Hull City prediction

Southampton performs exceptionally well at their home stadium, and Hull City may approach the match fatigued due to constant travels. In this fixture, I predict a victory for Southampton.

Prediction on game Win Southampton
Odds: 1.53

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Al-Nahda vs Al-Riffa prediction AFC Cup 19 feb 2024, 11:00 Al Nahda – Al Riffa prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Al-Nahda Odds: 1.71 Al-Riffa Recommended MelBet
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Kayserispor prediction Super Lig Turkey 19 feb 2024, 12:00 Basaksehir vs Kayserispor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Istanbul Basaksehir Odds: 1.7 Kayserispor Bet now MelBet
Besiktas vs Konyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey 19 feb 2024, 12:00 Besiktas vs Konyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.53 Konyaspor Bet now MelBet
Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars prediction NHL 19 feb 2024, 13:00 Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Boston Bruins Odds: 1.66 Dallas Stars Recommended MelBet
Maccabi Netanya vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Premier League Israel 19 feb 2024, 13:00 Maccabi Netanya vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Maccabi Netanya Odds: 1.61 Maccabi Tel Aviv Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:11 Ten Hag has a top scorer? All goals and highlights Luton - Manchester United - 1:2 Football news Today, 17:03 Ancelotti called for support for the talented midfielder of Real Madrid Football news Today, 17:00 Bayern fiasco, Barcelona Settles on Xavi's Successor. Daily Digest for February 18 Football news Today, 16:55 In a dramatic match, Milan lost to Monza and missed the chance to overtake Juventus in the Serie A Football news Today, 16:16 The former leader of Crystal Palace could make a return to the Premier League Football news Today, 16:06 "This is not Bayern". Neuer delivered a scathing commentary on Bayern Munich's latest defeat Football news Today, 15:43 The primary goalkeeper is inclined to depart from Roma at the end of the season Football news Today, 15:33 I want to keep contributing to the team. Hojlund shared the secret of his effectiveness Football news Today, 15:08 The owner of Milan is prepared to invest approximately 100 million euros in summer transfers Football news Today, 15:02 Kane has established a goal-scoring milestone in the Bundesliga, surpassing Haaland's achievement
Sport Predictions
Football 19 feb 2024 Al Nahda – Al Riffa prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Basaksehir vs Kayserispor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Konyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Hockey 19 feb 2024 Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Maccabi Netanya vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Hockey 19 feb 2024 Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Tenerife vs Eldense prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Amiens vs Bordeaux prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Athletic Bilbao vs Girona prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024