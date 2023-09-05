RU RU NG NG
Slovakia vs Portugal prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023

Slovakia vs Portugal prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023

Slovakia Slovakia
European Championship 08 sep 2023, 14:45 Slovakia - Portugal
International, Bratislava, National Football Stadium
Portugal Portugal
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 2.01

On September 8, Tehelné pole (Bratislava) will host the match of the 5th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Slovakia will compete with Portugal. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Slovakia


The national team was quoted well in European football not so long ago – it even played at both previous Euros, reaching the play-offs in 2016. At the same time, speaking about the previous cycle, “the Repres” turned out to be noticeably weaker than both Russia and Croatia during the qualification for the World Cup, without seriously claiming anything. Nowadays, being under the rule of Francesco Calzona, who came a year ago, the team has given a good start in the qualification. On the one hand, it was not possible to score in the battle against Luxembourg at the home arena – that match resulted in a 0-0 draw, but then it consistently beat both Bosnia in March and Iceland in June. However, it was limited only to a 1-0 score in the struggle with a clear outsider, Liechtenstein. Still, that is the most important, 3 points “dropped” into the asset, which meant strengthening the position in the 2nd place in the group, even though it is clear that it will be very difficult to stay there.

Portugal


The team, being under the rule of Fernando Santos, became the European champion (well, the fact that this is the first winner of the Nations League should not be forgotten either). As a result, the experienced mentor was forgiven for the failures in other tournaments. Perhaps, he sat too long in office and, that is the most important, encroached on the status of unconditional No. 1 in Ronaldo’s team, starting to leave the idol of millions outside the starting line-up during the World Cup in Qatar. As a result, the defeat made by Morocco, albeit in the quarter-finals, was a sufficient reason for parting with the coach. Speaking about 2023, “the Chosen Ones” play under the rule of Roberto Martinez and with the traditional captain on the field. The results are 100% so far: 4 wins out of 4 matches and a total score of 14-0. To be honest, that was expected in some way, all opponents were really weaker, not only Liechtenstein, but also Luxembourg, Bosnia and Iceland. Moreover, the last goal was scored by Ronaldo already in the 89th minute of the game.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The opponents played 4 qualifying matches at the turn of the century. They were won by Portugal three times, and only once Slovakia achieved a draw at the home arena.

Predictions


Bookmakers are waiting for an easy victory for the guests. Still, the hosts will try to defense themselves to achieve a goalless draw. We are waiting for “total: under 2.5” (odd: 2.01).

