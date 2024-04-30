RU RU
Main Predictions Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024

Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy
Sekhukhune United Sekhukhune United
Premier League South Africa 03 may 2024, 13:30 Sekhukhune United - TS Galaxy
-
- : -
South Africa,
TS Galaxy TS Galaxy
On Friday, May 3rd, Sekhukhune United will host TS Galaxy in the 27th round match of the South African Premier League. The match kicks off at 19:30 Central European Time. Match predictions and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

Sekhukhune United

Sekhukhune has played 25 matches in the South African Premier League and currently holds the fourth position with 39 points. However, TS Galaxy occupies the fifth position, trailing by just 2 points. Additionally, TS Galaxy has one match in hand, making the direct encounter between these teams very significant. In the previous round, Sekhukhune lost to league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with a score of 1-2, ending their impressive unbeaten streak of 11 matches in the Premier League.

TS Galaxy

Regardless of the outcome of this match, TS Galaxy is having their best season in history so far. Previously, the club, founded only in 2015, never finished higher than ninth in a season. With six matches remaining in the Premier League, Galaxy has excellent chances to further improve their standings. In the previous match, TS Galaxy predictably lost to Mamelodi Sundowns 0-3 away, but before that, they defeated Moroka Swallows 2-1. In their last 5 matches, Seada Ramovic's team has earned 9 points.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the current season, TS Galaxy has defeated Sekhukhune United twice: 2-0 in the 10th round of the Premier League and in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals of the South African Cup.
  • Sekhukhune United has only beaten TS Galaxy once in history, back in 2021.

Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy prediction

Expect a game without many goals from these teams, but defensive mistakes are likely to occur from both sides. My bet is on Over 1.5 goals.

