Prediction on game Win Juventus Odds: 1.88 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Saturday evening, Sassuolo will host Juventus from Turin at Mapei Stadium or, as it is also called, Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia. The confrontation will take place as part of the 5th round of the Italian Serie A. The battle will start at 18:00 CET.

Sassuolo



Sassuolo is relatively new to the main division of Italian football. The team managed to win a ticket to the Serie A only at the end of 2012/2013. The current season is the tenth in a row among the strongest clubs of Italy, and during this period “the Black and Greens” have consolidated their status as a strong middle peasant. The list of team achievements includes the participation in the Europa League 7 years ago.

The club has been led, if we speak about the recent years, by Alessio Dionisi in a quite successful way. It is worth highlighting, without a doubt, that the main part of the asset of Sassuolo, among the players, is Domenico Berardi. The forward has been in the system of Sassuolo since 2010 and is currently a player of the Italian national team.

Speaking about the current tournament, the team won only once – that happened in the 3rd round. Sassuolo did not get the points in the remaining games.

Juventus



It is difficult to find a more problematic team in Italy than Juventus. “The Zebras” periodically get involved in various kinds of scandals. Speaking about the previous season, the club was deprived of 10 points and expelled from the European competitions for the participation in financial fraud. However, everything can be controlled by Juve – the situation gives the opportunity to focus on the inner championship.

As for the Serie A, the team from Turin started well. The Serbian footballer, Dusan Vlahovic, has started scoring regularly again, and Federico Chiesa also looks pretty confident. Juventus is still in the 2nd position, having lost the points only in the match against Udinese. The club clearly intends to return to the Italian throne, since the last championship trophy dates back to 2020.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Juve has not lost in 5 matches in a row, and the team from Turin lost in the away game of the Serie A back in the spring (by the way, that happened in the struggle with that same Sassuolo).

Sassuolo has got only 1 win in its 10 previous home matches.

Taking into account the head-to-head matches, the advantage is on the side of the guests. The teams scored less than 3 goals per game only once in 13 previous matches of all tournaments.

Prediction



Considering the statistics of the last head-to-head battles, I assume that the following match will also be rich in goals. Still, the bet on the victory of the guests looks more than attractive.

