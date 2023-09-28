Samsunspor vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023

Prediction on game Win Samsunspor Odds: 1.95 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On Friday, September 29, in the match of the seventh round of the Turkish Super League, Samsunspor will host Gaziantep.

"Samsunspor"

The new season was a complete failure for Samsunspor. In six rounds of the new championship, they never won, gaining only one point. Thanks to these results, “Samsunspor” rightly took the last, 20th place in the standings.

The team scored its only point in the first rounds, when it tied with Sivasspor. This was followed by a series of away defeats, in which, by the way, Samsunspor regularly defeated their opponents.

"Gaziantep"

This team looks a little better, but this can hardly be called satisfactory results. Currently, Gaziantep is in 18th place in the standings and has only three points.

Gaziantep’s first and so far only victory took place in the last round, when they beat Istanbulspor in their arena with a score of 2:0. In general, their play is far from an acceptable level and they will spend the entire season fighting for survival in the elite of Turkish football.

Statistics and prediction

Samsunspor does not know the taste of victories in the last 5 matches, having lost the last 4 games. Interestingly, Gaziantep has a streak of 6 matches without defeat in games with Samsunspor (3 wins + 3 draws). Despite this indicator, Gaziantep lost 6 of their last 7 matches, winning only one victory.

Both teams frankly do not reach the level of the Turkish championship and most likely in this battle the fate of not three, but six points will be decided. It is worth paying attention to the fact that Gaziantep consistently loses on the road, conceding two goals each. “Samsunspor” does not play very confidently at home, although last season it was famous for its results at home. I'll take a chance and bet that the first team will win.