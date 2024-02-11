Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.75 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

We present to our readers a prediction for the match between Samsunspor and Antalyaspor, who will compete in the 25th round of the Turkish league.

Samsunspor

After an absence of 11 years, Samsunspor has returned to the elite of Turkish football, with the primary objective now being to solidify their position in the top division. Currently occupying the modest 16th place, the team only narrowly avoids the relegation zone, ahead of Pendikspor based on additional criteria. In the last round, the club halted a streak of four matches without defeat by succumbing to a strong Galatasaray side with a score of 0-2 at home. It is now crucial to accrue points more frequently than their competitors to secure their standing.

Antalyaspor

The current season has been relatively favorable for Antalyaspor, as the team sits seventh in the championship, trailing the top quartet by 4 points. Qualifying for European competitions will be challenging but serves as a motivating factor. In the previous round, the club suffered a 0-2 defeat at home to strong opponents Fenerbahçe, ending a streak of six matches without defeat. Despite this setback, the team remains in good form, having recently put up a fight against Besiktas in the Turkish Cup, albeit losing 1-2 at home after conceding the decisive goal late in the game.

Interesting facts about the match and their head-to-head encounters

Antalyaspor emerged victorious in the first-round encounter at home with a score of 2-0, with Israeli player Ezequiel completing a brace by the 18th minute.

Antalyaspor demonstrates solid defensive capabilities, conceding fewer goals than only two other league leaders.

Samsunspor has secured 6 wins, 4 losses, and 2 draws at home this season.

Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor Prediction

Initially, both opponents were deemed to have equal chances of success, but the odds for the hosts have slightly decreased. An unpredictable battle with three potential outcomes is expected, with much depending on the conversion of chances. We consider a wager on under 2.5 goals as viable.