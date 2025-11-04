ES ES FR FR
Salzburg vs Go Ahead Eagles prediction, H2H and probable lineups — November 6, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Salzburg vs Go Ahead Eagles prediction Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Salzburg Salzburg
Europa League (Round 4) 06 nov 2025, 12:45
- : -
World, Salzburg, Red Bull Arena
Go Ahead Eagles Go Ahead Eagles
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
On November 6, 2025, the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg will host the Matchday 4 clash of the Europa League between Austrian side RB Salzburg and Dutch outfit Go Ahead Eagles.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Salzburg have won their last three domestic fixtures, but their European campaign has been dire—three defeats in three matches.
  • Salzburg have scored 14 goals in their last five matches.
  • Go Ahead Eagles have won just two of their last five games, but boast two victories in three European outings.
  • This will be the first ever head-to-head meeting between these two teams.
  • Salzburg have conceded 6 goals in three Europa League matches.
  • Go Ahead Eagles have netted 4 goals in three Europa League games.

Match preview:

This is a make-or-break fixture for the hosts—after three rounds, they remain pointless, with three losses and a 2:6 goal difference. Any further slip-up could all but end their hopes of progressing from the group. While Salzburg have maintained a high standard domestically, they have struggled to unlock their attacking potential in Europe—their offensive efficiency is low, and defensive lapses have been costly.
Go Ahead Eagles, on the other hand, have been a revelation: two wins from three matches have put them in a strong position. The Dutch side are well-organized, adept at building from the back, and quick to launch counter-attacks, making them a real threat on the road. For them, this match is a chance to consolidate their success and edge closer to the knockout stages.
Salzburg will take to the pitch highly motivated. With intense pressure from both fans and the league table, the hosts are expected to start aggressively, aiming to settle the contest in the first half. The Eagles, meanwhile, can afford a calmer approach, looking to capitalize on counter-attacks and Salzburg’s mistakes.
An open, high-scoring game is anticipated—experts predict both teams will find the net, with the total goals likely to exceed 2.5. Despite a poor start, RB Salzburg remain favorites, with a win absolutely essential for their campaign.

Probable lineups:

  • Salzburg: Shlager, Trummer, Gadou, Rasmussen, Terzic, Gourna-Douath, Diambou, Kitano, Yeo, Bischoff, Ratkov.
  • Go Ahead Eagles: Busser, James, Kramer, Meulensteen, Deijl, Rahmouni, Twight, Suray, Breum, Margaret, Smit.

Match prediction:

The showdown between RB Salzburg and Go Ahead Eagles promises to be entertaining and high-scoring, making the "both teams to score – yes" bet look highly justified. Both sides play attacking football, utilize their wings effectively, and press high up the pitch. Salzburg, playing at home, will look to dictate the tempo and grab an early goal to restore confidence after their group stage struggles. At the same time, Go Ahead Eagles are comfortable on the counter and have already shown they can score against stronger opposition. Both defenses are shaky—Salzburg often leave gaps when pushing forward, while the Dutch side have a tendency to lose focus in their own box. All signs point to goals at both ends.

My prediction: both teams to score – Yes.

Comments
