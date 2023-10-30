RU RU NG NG
Saarbrücken vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Saarbruecken vs Bayern Munich prediction
Saarbruecken Saarbruecken
DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 15:45 Saarbruecken - Bayern Munich
-
- : -
Germany, Saarbruecken, Ludwigspark Stadion
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 4
In the second round match of the German Cup, Saarbrücken will host German champion Bayern Munich. The meeting will take place on November 1.

Saarbrücken

This team represents the third strongest division in the country and, apparently, Saarbrücken’s path in the German Cup will end in the second round. It is difficult to imagine that a team of this level will be able to knock out its main favorite from the tournament.

In the standings of the third Bundesliga, Saarbrücken is in 15th place and is one of the candidates for relegation.

Bayern

The German “machine” is playing very effectively in the new season, although it is not yet the leader of the Bundesliga standings. In the last round they scored eight goals against their opponents and did it in just one half.

Bayern are also doing great in the Champions League, where so far the Munich team are performing without losses.

It is possible that Thomas Tuchel will field a reserve squad for the cup game against a modest opponent, but even the reserves can cause mayhem in a game against a clear outsider. There is an option that star players will appear in the starting lineup, and after the break there will be a number of substitutions. In this case, defeat certainly cannot be avoided.

Statistics and forecast for the match

Saarbrücken clearly does not expect success, but they can try to spoil the nerves of the guests. I don’t rule out that even such a modest opponent is capable of scoring a goal against Bayern, but I’ll bet on the total. I will take the outcome of the match total over 4 at a pleasant odds of 2.05.

