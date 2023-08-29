RU RU NG NG
Serie A Italy 01 sep 2023, 14:45 Roma - AC Milan
Italy, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
On September 1, Stadio Olimpico (Rome) will host the match of the 3rd round of the Serie A, in which Roma will compete with Milan. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Roma


The club returned Jose Mourinho to Italian football two years ago. The purpose of the invitation of “the Special One” was obvious: he was supposed to return the Champions League to the capital of Italy. And the mentor lost that race twice. Moreover, “the Wolves” ended up performing worse than in the previous football year in the 2022/2023. The same can be said about the international arena, because the Europa League final was lost (the team took the Conference League before that) and, as for the Calcio, even taking into account the punishment of Juventus, “the Giallorossi” turned out to be only in the 6th place. However, the Portuguese specialist retained the position and Ndicka, Aouar, Paredes, Renato Sanches and Azmoun joined the squad. The start, despite the higher mentioned ideas, turns out to be a failure. At first, the club took a draw in the match with modest Salernitana only thanks to a double of Belotti and then completely lost on the field of Verona – 1-2.

Milan


The team became the champion of Italy in 2022. Still, such a long-awaited Scudetto could not be kept. Moreover, if it weren’t for the 10-point fine for the direct competitor, Juventus, “the Rossoneri” would even have been eliminated from the final top 4 of the Serie A. It is reasonable to mention that there happened a 0-3 score in the Super Cup of Italy (moreover, that was in the battle against the neighbour and the rival, Inter) and an early departure from the national cup. And only due to a breakthrough in the Champions League (reaching the semi-finals after the previous 4th place at the group stage in the autumn of 2021), the year performed by Stefano Pioli and his wards turned out to be worthy. However, it was clear what needed to be added. And “the Red and Blacks” seriously updated the squad during the summer. It was risky, but the giants have started in a pretty confident way – a 2-0 score in the battle against Bologna and a 4-1 result at the home struggle with Torino. Still, only now there will be a confrontation with a potentially direct competitor.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Roma has won only 1 head-to-head match out of 11 previous ones. Still, there happened 2 draws last season.

Predictions


Bookmakers give a small but advantage to the hosts. Still, Milan started much better – let’s believe in its victory with a safe “0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.96).

