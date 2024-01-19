RU RU NG NG KE KE
Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall prediction
Championship England 20 jan 2024, 10:00 Queens Park Rangers - Millwall
England, London, Loftus Road
As part of the 28th round of the English Championship, a match between Queens Park Rangers and Millwall will take place in London on Saturday, January 20. The game is scheduled to start at 16:00 Central European Time.

Queens Park Rangers

Queens Park Rangers are clearly struggling this season, currently positioned at the bottom of the Championship table, desperately fighting for survival. The team is only ahead of Rotherham and has a mere five victories in 27 matches. It's worth noting that the London team has one of the worst attacking records in the league, with only 22 goals scored, and only Sheffield Wednesday has scored fewer.

Millwall

The modest Millwall is comfortably lingering in the middle of the league table after 27 matches played this season. Last season, the team fought until the last moment for the playoff spot leading to the Premier League, but in the current championship, their performance is less successful. Millwall currently occupies the 16th place, scoring relatively few goals but maintaining a solid defensive record, conceding only 34 goals in 27 games.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • QPR has been unable to win in eight consecutive matches.
  • Millwall has kept clean sheets in the last two away games.
  • In the previous nine head-to-head matches, both teams scored at least two goals per game.

Match prediction Queens Park Rangers - Millwall

I believe that in this London derby, the opponents will again surpass the total of 1.5 goals. This will be my betting choice.

