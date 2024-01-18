RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Roma vs Verona prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Roma vs Verona prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Roma vs Verona prediction
Roma Roma
Serie A Italy 20 jan 2024, 12:00 Roma - Verona
-
- : -
Italy, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Verona Verona
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Roma
Odds: 1.5

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the 21st round of the Italian Serie A, Roma will host modest Verona. The meeting will take place at the legendary Olimpico Arena on January 20, 2024.

Roma

The Roman team fired head coach Jose Mourinho before this meeting. The official reason was the team's unsatisfactory results this season, because after 20 matches played, the wolves are only in ninth place in the standings.

In the last round, Roma lost to Milan with a score of 1:3 and only worsened its tournament position.

In the last five matches of the championship, the Romans achieved only one victory, three defeats and one draw.

Verona

In the last round, this modest team beat another candidate for relegation - Empoli. The meeting ended with a score of 2:1.

Now Verona is in 18th place in the standings and is only one point behind the saving 17th place.

In the last five matches of the championship, Verona gained two victories and three defeats.

History of the confrontation

Guests have not been able to win away from home in Serie A for 9 matches in a row. Interestingly, the Roman team has won 3 of the last 5 meetings, while Verona has won 2 times. The last meeting ended with Verona winning with a score of 2:1.

Prediction for the match Roma - Verona

After changing the coach, the Romans must show different football and begin their winning move. I believe that they will beat such an opponent. Bookmakers offer odds of 1.5 for the victory of the Roman team.

Prediction on game Win Roma
Odds: 1.5

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction Australian Open Today, 20:00 Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Lesia Tsurenko Odds: 1.65 Aryna Sabalenka Recommended 1xBet
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction NBA Today, 21:00 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.58 Memphis Grizzlies Bet now Linebet
Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction NBL 19 jan 2024, 04:30 Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Perth Wildcats Odds: 1.78 Brisbane Bullets Bet now 1xBet
Iraq vs Japan prediction Asian Cup 19 jan 2024, 06:30 Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Iraq Odds: 1.85 Japan Recommended Мелбет
Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction Africa Cup of Nations 19 jan 2024, 09:00 Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Cape Verde Odds: 1.5 Mozambique Bet now Мелбет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:02 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:59 Egypt and Ghana played to a draw in a thrilling match at the AFCON Basketball news Today, 16:34 LeBron and Yannis lead in voting for the All-Star Game Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 15:55 Napoli crushed Fiorentina in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup Football news Today, 15:48 Al-Hilal has decided whether to terminate Neymar's contract Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:19 Arsenal - Crystal Palace: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:11 Breaking. Liverpool legend has returned to Europe after his stint in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:57 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Zalgiris Kaunas vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Iran prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Monaco vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024