Roma vs Verona prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

In the match of the 21st round of the Italian Serie A, Roma will host modest Verona. The meeting will take place at the legendary Olimpico Arena on January 20, 2024.

Roma

The Roman team fired head coach Jose Mourinho before this meeting. The official reason was the team's unsatisfactory results this season, because after 20 matches played, the wolves are only in ninth place in the standings.

In the last round, Roma lost to Milan with a score of 1:3 and only worsened its tournament position.

In the last five matches of the championship, the Romans achieved only one victory, three defeats and one draw.

Verona

In the last round, this modest team beat another candidate for relegation - Empoli. The meeting ended with a score of 2:1.

Now Verona is in 18th place in the standings and is only one point behind the saving 17th place.

In the last five matches of the championship, Verona gained two victories and three defeats.

History of the confrontation

Guests have not been able to win away from home in Serie A for 9 matches in a row. Interestingly, the Roman team has won 3 of the last 5 meetings, while Verona has won 2 times. The last meeting ended with Verona winning with a score of 2:1.

Prediction for the match Roma - Verona

After changing the coach, the Romans must show different football and begin their winning move. I believe that they will beat such an opponent. Bookmakers offer odds of 1.5 for the victory of the Roman team.